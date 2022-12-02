Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
2
At this point, it is hardly a secret that Samsung has a firm grasp over the foldable market. With its staggering market share, the Korean tech giant is by far the biggest player in the segment worldwide.
One of the biggest reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 reign supreme is the limited meaningful alternatives that most Western consumers have if they are in the market for a foldable. Outside of China, there are only a handful of competitors to Samsung’s Z series.
In a tweet, the leaker claims that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available “all over the world” which invariably “puts pressure on Samsung”. Given that clamshell-style foldables tend to sell better than their notepad counterparts, this could pose a challenge to Samsung’s supremacy.
These are all problems that Oppo has managed to tackle to some extent. Whether that adds up to a better foldable is another matter entirely. What is beyond a doubt, however, is that Samsung is in dire need of competition.
The foldable form factor has been heralded as the new frontier in mobile technology, but the technology has recently been paralysed by a certain degree of stagnation. If Samsung were to be challenged outside of China, the Korean tech giant could once again be pushed to innovate.
At any rate, Oppo’s more prominent international presence in the foldable market is a good thing - especially for consumers.
One of the biggest reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 reign supreme is the limited meaningful alternatives that most Western consumers have if they are in the market for a foldable. Outside of China, there are only a handful of competitors to Samsung’s Z series.
This seems likely to change in the near future, however. According to a prominent tech tipster, @IceUniverse, a new player will be trying to consolidate its position in the foldable market internationally - Oppo.
In a tweet, the leaker claims that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available “all over the world” which invariably “puts pressure on Samsung”. Given that clamshell-style foldables tend to sell better than their notepad counterparts, this could pose a challenge to Samsung’s supremacy.
After all, even if the Galaxy Z Flip is the most commercially successful foldable, it is still plagued by a myriad of issues. It has a gap when folded, the crease is still rather prominent and the aspect ratios could be further optimized.
These are all problems that Oppo has managed to tackle to some extent. Whether that adds up to a better foldable is another matter entirely. What is beyond a doubt, however, is that Samsung is in dire need of competition.
The foldable form factor has been heralded as the new frontier in mobile technology, but the technology has recently been paralysed by a certain degree of stagnation. If Samsung were to be challenged outside of China, the Korean tech giant could once again be pushed to innovate.
At any rate, Oppo’s more prominent international presence in the foldable market is a good thing - especially for consumers.
Things that are NOT allowed: