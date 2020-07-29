Android OnePlus Qualcomm

OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Jul 29, 2020, 9:57 AM
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS
Now that the hoo-ha surrounding the OnePlus Nord has started to wear off, all eyes are on the company's next flagship, the OnePlus 8T. Last year's OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus, so we are quite certain that their predecessors will have the new Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood. And you don't have to take our word for it as folks over at 91mobiles have spotted a OnePlus device on Geekbench 5 boasting this silicon.

The device carries the model number KB2001 and is powered by a Qualcomm chip codenamed "Kona," and it's likely the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It has 8GB of RAM and achieved 912 points in the single-core test and 3288 points in the multi-core test. This is only a minor improvement over the OnePlus 8 which carries the Snapdragon 865 and not as good as what the recently released Lenovo Legion Phone Duel apparently managed. Lenovo's gaming-centric phone is also fueled by the same silicon.


The OnePlus 8T will likely be announced in September and there is probably more work to do. Thus, final results are bound to get better. And, in any case, benchmark scores aren't necessarily reflective of the real-life performance of a device. 

Benchmark scores are also easy to spoof, so take this report with a pinch of salt. 

OnePlus 8T is tipped to come with a better camera and faster charging


If previous reports are to go by, the OnePlus 8T will swap OnePlus 8's 48MP camera for a 64MP sensor. It is also expected to support 65W Super Warp Charging and at least one of the phones in the series will sport a 120Hz screen. It could also be one of the first handsets to ship with Android 11. 

