OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS



The device carries the model number KB2001 and is powered by a Qualcomm chip codenamed "Kona," and it's likely the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It has 8GB of RAM and achieved 912 points in the single-core test and 3288 points in the multi-core test. This is only a minor improvement over the OnePlus 8 which carries the Snapdragon 865 and not as good as what the recently released Lenovo Legion Phone Duel apparently managed. Lenovo's gaming-centric phone is also fueled by the same silicon.









The OnePlus 8T will likely be announced in September and there is probably more work to do. Thus, final results are bound to get better. And, in any case, benchmark scores aren't necessarily reflective of the real-life performance of a device.



Benchmark scores are also easy to spoof, so take this report with a pinch of salt.



OnePlus 8T is tipped to come with a better camera and faster charging