Enhanced OnePlus Pad 2 discount (with no trade-in) makes one of the best Android tablets even better

As Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series launch is evidently drawing near, Android tablet fans may not be able to help falling in love with lower-cost models like the OnePlus Pad 2. The always affordable 12.1-inch device is (coincidentally or not) more competitively priced than ever right now, especially if you consider the value of a very nice gift currently included as an extra deal sweetener.

Instead of paying $549.99 for the tablet alone, you can spend as little as $449.99 at the time of this writing and get both a powerful iPad alternative with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3 in your choice of Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue paint jobs.

OnePlus Pad 2

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included
$100 off (18%) Gift
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at OnePlus

Those noise-cancelling earbuds are normally available for $99.99 by themselves, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of $200 here if you hurry... and remember to use the coupon code "SEP50" at checkout. That will add $50 to an initial $50 discount automatically applied to your order, and unlike a couple of weeks back, you don't need to trade anything in for any of the two price cuts.

As our in-depth OnePlus Pad 2 review showed just a little while ago, this is an almost surprisingly feature-packed all-rounder, taking on the best Samsung Galaxy Tabs and quite a few of the greatest Apple iPads out there in virtually every major department from raw power and display performance to build quality and battery life.

Despite carrying a decidedly mid-range price tag (especially now), this bad boy comes with a lot of undeniably high-end specifications, from that aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC to a 144Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen and a large 9,510mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 67W charging technology and somehow squeezed into a razor-thin body made from premium aluminum and glass.

The budget-friendly OnePlus Pad 2, mind you, uses a processor that Samsung has reportedly given up on as a cost-cutting measure for the fast-approaching Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, which kind of tells you everything you need to know about this essentially unbeatable value proposition.
