Enhanced OnePlus Pad 2 discount (with no trade-in) makes one of the best Android tablets even better





Instead of paying $549.99 for the tablet alone, you can spend as little as $449.99 at the time of this writing and get both a powerful iPad alternative with a Instead of paying $549.99 for the tablet alone, you can spend as little as $449.99 at the time of this writing and get both a powerful iPad alternative with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3 in your choice of Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue paint jobs.

OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus





Those noise-cancelling earbuds are normally available for $99.99 by themselves, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of $200 here if you hurry... and remember to use the coupon code "SEP50" at checkout. That will add $50 to an initial $50 discount automatically applied to your order, and unlike a couple of weeks back , you don't need to trade anything in for any of the two price cuts.









Despite carrying a decidedly mid-range price tag (especially now), this bad boy comes with a lot of undeniably high-end specifications, from that aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC to a 144Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen and a large 9,510mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 67W charging technology and somehow squeezed into a razor-thin body made from premium aluminum and glass.



Recommended Stories