Probably the best OnePlus Pad 2 deal to date can save you as much as $200 with little to no effort





The latest official OnePlus Store deal arguably eclipses the company's sweet pre-order offer from July , allowing you to slash up to $100 off the already fairly reasonable price of the new high-end Android slate and score an additional freebie worth another $100.

OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, $50 Discount Available with Promo Code, $50 Discount with Any Trade-In, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus





Before ordering the OnePlus Pad 2, it's crucial to note that you need to apply the "SEPBONUS" promo code to your cart to save 50 bucks, with an extra 50 bucks shaved off the tablet's $549.99 list price if you have something (anything) to trade in.





On top of everything, a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 in a Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorway will be added to your order at no extra charge without you having to lift a finger, maximizing the value of one of the smartest last-minute back-to-school purchases out there.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is as powerful as it gets (unless you compare it with the Apple M4 inside the newest iPad Pro variants), the 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen is both large and remarkably sharp, while the reasonably hefty 9,510mAh battery is supported by blazing fast 67W charging technology to deliver everything a power user (on a relatively tight budget) could ever need. At $449.99 (with $100-worth earbuds also included), the second-gen OnePlus Pad is inarguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now.




