Probably the best OnePlus Pad 2 deal to date can save you as much as $200 with little to no effort
Unveiled less than two months ago and made available in the US a couple of weeks later, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus Pad 2 is once again sold at a nice discount by its own manufacturer.
The latest official OnePlus Store deal arguably eclipses the company's sweet pre-order offer from July, allowing you to slash up to $100 off the already fairly reasonable price of the new high-end Android slate and score an additional freebie worth another $100.
Before ordering the OnePlus Pad 2, it's crucial to note that you need to apply the "SEPBONUS" promo code to your cart to save 50 bucks, with an extra 50 bucks shaved off the tablet's $549.99 list price if you have something (anything) to trade in.
On top of everything, a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 in a Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorway will be added to your order at no extra charge without you having to lift a finger, maximizing the value of one of the smartest last-minute back-to-school purchases out there.
At $449.99 (with $100-worth earbuds also included), the second-gen OnePlus Pad is inarguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. The aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is as powerful as it gets (unless you compare it with the Apple M4 inside the newest iPad Pro variants), the 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen is both large and remarkably sharp, while the reasonably hefty 9,510mAh battery is supported by blazing fast 67W charging technology to deliver everything a power user (on a relatively tight budget) could ever need.
Our in-depth OnePlus Pad 2 review recently found the speakers, build quality, and optional accessories (hello there, OnePlus Stylo 2!) to complete the premium experience you can get without paying a premium price at the time of this writing. In short, you're looking at a virtually unbeatable value proposition here, at least if you hurry and have a tablet (any tablet in any condition) to trade in.
