Special anniversary sale keeps the OnePlus Open foldable down to its record low price
Released a little over a year ago, the OnePlus Open is probably not the all-around best foldable phone money can buy this holiday season, but at the right price, its appeal is essentially guaranteed to eclipse that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Marked down from $1,699.99 to $1,199.99 both before and during this year's official Black Friday festivities both on its manufacturer's US website and at Amazon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is once again available at that exact same discount.
You don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any kind of complicated requirements to save 500 bucks this time around either, but you do need to purchase the OnePlus Open directly from its makers and remember to apply the "HBD11" coupon code to your order before completing it for that killer discount to actually be reflected at checkout.
If you're wondering what "HBD11" stands for, OnePlus will turn 11 next week, giving its most loyal customers the perfect way to celebrate this anniversary in style. You can also wish the company "happy birthday" by getting the non-foldable OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power at an excellent price with the same promo code, and either one of these deals is guaranteed to offset any remorse you might feel for snubbing all those recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on the best Android phones out there.
At $1,199.99, the OnePlus Open is obviously still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable handset, which makes perfect sense when you consider its decidedly unconventional 7.82-inch primary foldable display and 6.31-inch cover screen.
Both those panels come with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and as our comprehensive OnePlus Open review shows, the design of this first-gen device is surprisingly refined, the battery life undoubtedly impressive, the charging speeds outright mind-blowing, and the camera capabilities pretty much as good as they get for book-style foldables in the US.
Yes, an undoubtedly improved OnePlus Open 2 is (more or less) around the corner, but for the time being, the OG OnePlus Open is sure hard to turn down, especially if you don't expect to be able to afford a $1,700 or $1,800 foldable anytime soon.
