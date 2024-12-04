Special anniversary sale keeps the OnePlus Open foldable down to its record low price

OnePlus Open





Marked down from $1,699.99 to $1,199.99 both before and during this year's official Black Friday festivities both on its manufacturer's US website and at Amazon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is once again available at that exact same discount.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, HBD11 Promo Code Required $500 off (29%) $1199 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus





You don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any kind of complicated requirements to save 500 bucks this time around either, but you do need to purchase the OnePlus Open directly from its makers and remember to apply the "HBD11" coupon code to your order before completing it for that killer discount to actually be reflected at checkout.







Receive the latest deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

At $1,199.99, the OnePlus Open is obviously still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable handset, which makes perfect sense when you consider its decidedly unconventional 7.82-inch primary foldable display and 6.31-inch cover screen.





Both those panels come with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and as our comprehensive OnePlus Open review shows, the design of this first-gen device is surprisingly refined, the battery life undoubtedly impressive, the charging speeds outright mind-blowing, and the camera capabilities pretty much as good as they get for book-style foldables in the US.



