Special anniversary sale keeps the OnePlus Open foldable down to its record low price

OnePlus Open
Released a little over a year ago, the OnePlus Open is probably not the all-around best foldable phone money can buy this holiday season, but at the right price, its appeal is essentially guaranteed to eclipse that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Marked down from $1,699.99 to $1,199.99 both before and during this year's official Black Friday festivities both on its manufacturer's US website and at Amazon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is once again available at that exact same discount.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, HBD11 Promo Code Required
$500 off (29%)
$1199 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

You don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any kind of complicated requirements to save 500 bucks this time around either, but you do need to purchase the OnePlus Open directly from its makers and remember to apply the "HBD11" coupon code to your order before completing it for that killer discount to actually be reflected at checkout.

If you're wondering what "HBD11" stands for, OnePlus will turn 11 next week, giving its most loyal customers the perfect way to celebrate this anniversary in style. You can also wish the company "happy birthday" by getting the non-foldable OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power at an excellent price with the same promo code, and either one of these deals is guaranteed to offset any remorse you might feel for snubbing all those recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on the best Android phones out there.

At $1,199.99, the OnePlus Open is obviously still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable handset, which makes perfect sense when you consider its decidedly unconventional 7.82-inch primary foldable display and 6.31-inch cover screen.

Both those panels come with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and as our comprehensive OnePlus Open review shows, the design of this first-gen device is surprisingly refined, the battery life undoubtedly impressive, the charging speeds outright mind-blowing, and the camera capabilities pretty much as good as they get for book-style foldables in the US.

Yes, an undoubtedly improved OnePlus Open 2 is (more or less) around the corner, but for the time being, the OG OnePlus Open is sure hard to turn down, especially if you don't expect to be able to afford a $1,700 or $1,800 foldable anytime soon.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

