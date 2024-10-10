Amazon keeps the best-ever OnePlus Open deal going without special requirements

Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

The 2023-released OnePlus Open might no longer be the absolute best foldable phone money can buy, but at the right price, its bang for your buck can still be a lot stronger than the value proposition of a newer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

That very much looked like the case during Amazon's most recent Prime Day extravaganza, when the flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse scored a seemingly unbeatable $500 discount from a $1,699.99 list price. Unfortunately, that special sales event is now over, which means the unlocked OnePlus Open is... still marked down by the exact same 500 bucks.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
$500 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Although that "Prime Big Deal" promotion has technically gone unbeaten, this new offer is in a way better, removing all prior restrictions. That's right, all Amazon shoppers are now free to save a whopping $500 on one of the best Android phones in the world, whether they're Prime members or not.

Don't panic if you only see the foldable device listed at $400 under its regular price, as you will need to check a little "coupon" box before adding this bad boy to your cart in your choice of Voyager Black or Emerald Dusk colorways to bring your total savings up to $500.

While Amazon's latest OnePlus Open promo doesn't technically have an expiration date listed right now, there's clearly a very good chance that special $100 coupon will be disabled soon. You should probably hurry if you're into book-style foldables with a lot of screen real estate on both the inside and outside of their fold, with our comprehensive OnePlus Open review from around a year ago being more or less as true today as ever.

That's to say this giant's key strengths haven't been cancelled out by the passing of time, with those 7.82-inch and 6.31-inch displays, that 16GB RAM count, hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities, and surprisingly powerful cameras continuing to impress despite the competition strengthening month after month. And yes, an undoubtedly improved OnePlus Open 2 is coming... at some point in 2025, but who knows how long it's going to be until that bad boy receives a discount of $100 or $200, let alone $500.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

