Amazon keeps the best-ever OnePlus Open deal going without special requirements

OnePlus Open





OnePlus Open is... still marked down by the exact same 500 bucks. That very much looked like the case during Amazon's most recent Prime Day extravaganza, when the flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse scored a seemingly unbeatable $500 discount from a $1,699.99 list price. Unfortunately, that special sales event is now over, which means the unlockedis... still marked down by the exact same 500 bucks.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $500 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Although that "Prime Big Deal" promotion has technically gone unbeaten, this new offer is in a way better, removing all prior restrictions. That's right, all Amazon shoppers are now free to save a whopping $500 on one of the best Android phones in the world, whether they're Prime members or not.





Don't panic if you only see the foldable device listed at $400 under its regular price, as you will need to check a little "coupon" box before adding this bad boy to your cart in your choice of Voyager Black or Emerald Dusk colorways to bring your total savings up to $500.





OnePlus Open promo doesn't technically have an expiration date listed right now, there's clearly a very good chance that special $100 coupon will be disabled soon. You should probably hurry if you're into book-style foldables with a lot of screen real estate on both the inside and outside of their fold, with our comprehensive While Amazon's latestpromo doesn't technically have an expiration date listed right now, there's clearly a very good chance that special $100 coupon will be disabled soon. You should probably hurry if you're into book-style foldables withof screen real estate on both the inside and outside of their fold, with our comprehensive OnePlus Open review from around a year ago being more or less as true today as ever.



