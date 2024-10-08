Elevate style with the OnePlus Open and save a whopping $500 this October Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking to upgrade your current smartphone situation with one of the best foldable phones without breaking the bank? Amazon is the place to visit, for it's currently holding its much-awaited October Prime Day event. And guess what's here on sale at a gorgeous price right now? The OnePlus Open! This high-end handset is 29% off for Prime members, which saves you $500!
Like all foldable models on the market, the OnePlus Open is by no means cheap. But when you consider that its most serious rival, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is considerably more expensive, although discounted, this puppy springs out as the clearly better value-for-money option.
This bad boy sports a stunning primary AMOLED display, measuring 7.82 inches and supporting 1–120Hz refresh rates. There's also a 6.31-inch external display, which uses the same technology and offers identical refresh rates as the primary screen. Needless to say, everything looks stunning on both displays.
Is it good enough to deserve your almost $1,200? You'd have to be the judge of that. What we can tell you for sure is that it delivers a lot of value for its asking price, especially when it's $500 off. Finally, although this is a Prime Day deal, keep in mind that it might disappear before the event actually ends.
What about its other main competitor, the Pixel Fold? It's also on sale at the same price as the OnePlus. But we'd still advise you to pick the latter, as the Google foldable has a less impressive Tensor G2 chip and camera. So, there are plenty of reasons to consider the OnePlus Open over its main rivals, especially at its current Prime Day price!
And that's just the tip of the iceberg! You also get the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM to deliver blazing-fast performance. Just as stellar on the camera and charging fronts with its triple rear system with 48 + 48 + 64 MP sensors and 67W wired charging speeds, this Android phone is indeed remarkable.
