Looking for a mid-range Black Friday bargain? Try this deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N30 5G!





OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99





Normally available for a very reasonable $299.99, this decidedly large, admittedly good-looking, undeniably smooth, and decently powerful 6.72-incher hasn't been massively discounted since making its commercial debut back in June





But now it's (almost) Black Friday, and unsurprisingly, the 5G-enabled Nord N30 is more affordable than ever before at both Amazon and the phone's own manufacturers. The official US OnePlus e-store is explicitly advertising this bad boy's unprecedented $70 price cut as a Black Friday 2023 affair, which means that there should be no buyer's remorse next week... or anytime soon.





We're pretty sure the Nord N30 5G will not go any lower than this by the end of the year in an unlocked variant with no special requirements and no strings attached, so if you like jumbo-sized smartphones with advanced 120Hz screen refresh rate technology, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, and above-average photography skills, you might as well get a head start on your holiday shopping and pull the trigger here.





This budget-friendly mid-ranger is incredibly capable of charging at higher speeds than many high-enders available in the US today, and its 5,000mAh cell capacity and 108MP primary rear-facing shooter are clearly nothing to sneeze at either, especially for the handset's newly reduced price.





Oh, and did we mention that you can easily expand the already generous 128 gigs of internal storage space with the use of a good old fashioned microSD card slot? That's another surprising advantage this puppy has on the likes of the Oh, and did we mention that you can easily expand the already generous 128 gigs of internal storage space with the use of a good old fashioned microSD card slot? That's another surprising advantage this puppy has on the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra , for instance, not to mention the presence of a beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.