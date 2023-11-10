Best Buy's unbeatable Galaxy A54 5G Black Friday deal is taking $125 off Samsung's top mid-ranger





Of course, the Galaxy A54 5G is not quite as similar to the S23 on the inside as it looks on the outside, packing a decidedly mid-range Exynos 1380 processor instead of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that explains in large part the 6.4-incher's fairly reasonable $449.99 list price.

a lot cheaper right now, although if you look at the big picture, you'll undoubtedly find that the comparisons are a tad unfair. That's currently reduced to a pretty much unbeatable and virtually irresistible $324.99 at Best Buy with no upfront carrier activation required or any other sort of strings attached. Compared to the aforementioned S23 or other inexpensive Android powerhouses like Google's "vanilla" Pixel 8 or the Motorola Edge+ (2023) , the Galaxy A54 ischeaper right now, although if you look at the big picture, you'll undoubtedly find that the comparisons are a tad unfair.





Instead, the closest alternatives to this budget-friendly S23 doppelganger are probably the "regular" Motorola Edge (2023) and Google's Pixel 7a mid-ranger, which are still a little bit costlier than the A54 5G even at their own Black Friday 2023 discounts.





To be perfectly clear, the newly reduced price and flagship-style design are not the only key selling points here, with everything from the camera performance to the battery life, screen quality, haptics, and microSD card slot (!!!) being undeniably worth their own mentions in the same section of a value-for-money analysis.





Then you've got Samsung 's truly and definitively unrivaled software support as the icing on the Galaxy A54's bang-for-buck cake, making us strongly recommend you get this phone at a massive $125 discount before it's too late. Yes, even early Black Friday promotions have expiration dates, and even though they're likely temporary, we see no reason why you should continue to delay your pre-holiday purchase here.