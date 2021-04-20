T-Mobile drops the already reasonable price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to $50

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Now it's T-Mobile 's turn to do the same for the 5G-enabled Nord N10 , which is currently available at $49.99 and up with no device trade-in or number port-in required.





All that Magenta's postpaid customers need to do is add a new line of service on an "eligible" plan, purchase the handset with monthly installments, and boom, the $299.99 list price will go down to just 50 bucks after bill credits.





That essentially matches the best deal on the same phone that Metro by T-Mobile subscribers can claim ... when switching to the prepaid operator and making a special trip to a brick and mortar store.













That 6.49-inch IPS LCD panel sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology is an absolute budget-friendly winner, for one thing, and the same goes for the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 690 processor, large 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, and versatile 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system.



