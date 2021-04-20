Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile Android Deals OnePlus 5G

T-Mobile drops the already reasonable price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to $50

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 20, 2021, 9:16 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile drops the already reasonable price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to $50
While certain hardcore OnePlus fans might have been disappointed to see the plucky young company dilute its brand with the budget-friendly Nord family last year, this year's expansion of the N10 5G and N100 models to the US was reportedly a massive (and almost instant) success.

Despite the incredible popularity of the two mid-rangers, OnePlus and Amazon somehow still found a little room to reduce their already extremely reasonable prices on more than one occasion in the past few months.

Now it's T-Mobile's turn to do the same for the 5G-enabled Nord N10, which is currently available at $49.99 and up with no device trade-in or number port-in required. 

All that Magenta's postpaid customers need to do is add a new line of service on an "eligible" plan, purchase the handset with monthly installments, and boom, the $299.99 list price will go down to just 50 bucks after bill credits.

That essentially matches the best deal on the same phone that Metro by T-Mobile subscribers can claim... when switching to the prepaid operator and making a special trip to a brick and mortar store.

Clearly, T-Mo's postpaid offer is better for a number of different reasons, and at $49.99, the OnePlus Nord N10 may well be the best ultra-low-cost 5G device available right now from a major US carrier, trumping everything from Google's Pixel 4a 5G to Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G.

Of course, the Galaxy A32 5G is currently on sale at the even lower price of... $0 at T-Mobile with virtually any type of trade-in (yes, even an age-old feature phone), but the OnePlus Nord N10 holds several important advantages over Samsung's humblest 5G-capable handset yet.

That 6.49-inch IPS LCD panel sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology is an absolute budget-friendly winner, for one thing, and the same goes for the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 690 processor, large 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, and versatile 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system.

Related phones

Nord N10
OnePlus Nord N10

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
83%off $50 Special T-Mobile Deal Special Amazon $300 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 6GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4300 mAh
  OS Android 10

