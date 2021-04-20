T-Mobile drops the already reasonable price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to $50
Despite the incredible popularity of the two mid-rangers, OnePlus and Amazon somehow still found a little room to reduce their already extremely reasonable prices on more than one occasion in the past few months.
All that Magenta's postpaid customers need to do is add a new line of service on an "eligible" plan, purchase the handset with monthly installments, and boom, the $299.99 list price will go down to just 50 bucks after bill credits.
That essentially matches the best deal on the same phone that Metro by T-Mobile subscribers can claim... when switching to the prepaid operator and making a special trip to a brick and mortar store.
Of course, the Galaxy A32 5G is currently on sale at the even lower price of... $0 at T-Mobile with virtually any type of trade-in (yes, even an age-old feature phone), but the OnePlus Nord N10 holds several important advantages over Samsung's humblest 5G-capable handset yet.
That 6.49-inch IPS LCD panel sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology is an absolute budget-friendly winner, for one thing, and the same goes for the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 690 processor, large 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, and versatile 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system.