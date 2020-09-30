OnePlus Nord N10 5G coming soon, OnePlus teases on Instagram













OnePlus is going to hold a virtual event on October 14 to announce the OnePlus 8T and this post now makes us think that the Nord N10 will be unveiled alongside the highly-anticipated flagship device.Just as a quick recap, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly feature the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor that supports 5G connectivity. On top of that, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.49-inch display, complemented by a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.As for the cameras, the phone is expected to come with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP sensors. The new phone is expected to launch under $400 on the US market.