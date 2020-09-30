OnePlus Nord N10 5G coming soon, OnePlus teases on Instagram
OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 8T is surrounded by hype and rumors, but there is also another cool device that OnePlus will release soon: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, a OnePlus Nord smartphone that will be coming to the US. The company is now teasing us on Instagram, most likely referring to the OnePlus Nord N10, mentioning that it is “coming soon”.
OnePlus is going to hold a virtual event on October 14 to announce the OnePlus 8T and this post now makes us think that the Nord N10 will be unveiled alongside the highly-anticipated flagship device.
Just as a quick recap, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly feature the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor that supports 5G connectivity. On top of that, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.49-inch display, complemented by a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.
As for the cameras, the phone is expected to come with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP sensors. The new phone is expected to launch under $400 on the US market.