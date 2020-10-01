OnePlus may have just confirmed its next ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives
Now that we know pretty much everything there is to know about the lone high-end smartphone OnePlus is preparing to unveil in just a couple of weeks, both from official and unofficial sources, it's time to turn our attention to the other products the company might have in the pipeline for an October 14 announcement.
These so-called OnePlus Buds Z may have just been confirmed on social media by their manufacturers themselves, which tweeted a series of riddles in the last few days that seemed pretty innocent and easy to crack at first glance.
While it is definitely true that the company's original AirPods alternatives can give you a "totally immersive audio experience", charge up in mere minutes, and "set your music free", the first-gen OnePlus Buds tip the scales at 4.7 rather than 4.35 grams each, according to their official product webpage.
Although that may not sound like a radical change, it's enough to suggest OnePlus is indeed talking about the unreleased Buds Z with fast charging technology here. Fast charging, mind you, could be a key selling point for a fresh pair of true wireless earbuds priced at 50 bucks or even less.
Knowing OnePlus, other teasers and much clearer confirmations of Buds Z features are set to follow in the lead-up to the aforementioned October 14 shindig, so anyone looking for an ultra-low-cost AirPods rival should keep an eye on the company's social media channels, and well, our little website here.
Alongside the budget-friendly OnePlus Buds Z and powerful yet surprisingly inexpensive 8T 5G handset, we also expect to see at least one new member of the mid-range Nord smartphone family go official one week from Wednesday. And yes, the company will probably have a couple of things to say about that affordable bad boy too ahead of its actual launch.