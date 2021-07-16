The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update0
The company's 2018-released flagships, for instance, are still stuck with Google's 2019-released software, while 2019's OnePlus 7 and 7T had to wait until late March to start receiving an official collection of Android 11 goodies over-the-air.
At least one lucky Metro by T-Mobile subscriber has been able to install the Android 11 update on their 6.5-inch mid-ranger at some point this week, and although there's no sign a nationwide deployment is underway at the time of this writing, we fully expect there to be further movement on the "Un-carrier" front soon enough.
Otherwise put, devices purchased directly from the second-largest US wireless service provider rather than its "flagship prepaid brand" should score the huge aforementioned update in a matter of days... if nothing goes awry in the early stages of this no doubt staggered release.
This is a particularly important OS promotion for the Nord N10 5G, as OnePlus has warned pretty much right off the bat that it had no plans for an Android 12 rollout. Yup, that means one of the best budget 5G phones available today is set to live the rest of its life on Android 11, so the company really cannot afford to make any mistakes and deliver a glitchy update.
Of course, the very affordable and reasonably powerful handset is likely to get additional bug-fixing updates, as well as newer-than-June-2021 security patches down the line, so the end of the software support road is technically not here yet.