The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update









Obviously, that's nothing compared to how long OnePlus Nord N10 5G owners stateside were kept waiting for the same OTA rollout to begin, which seems to have just happened with little fanfare and no advance notice.





At least one lucky Metro by T-Mobile subscriber has been able to install the Android 11 update on their 6.5-inch mid-ranger at some point this week, and although there's no sign a nationwide deployment is underway at the time of this writing, we fully expect there to be further movement on the "Un-carrier" front soon enough.









Otherwise put, devices purchased directly from the second-largest US wireless service provider rather than its "flagship prepaid brand" should score the huge aforementioned update in a matter of days... if nothing goes awry in the early stages of this no doubt staggered release.





Of course, the very affordable and reasonably powerful handset is likely to get additional bug-fixing updates, as well as newer-than-June-2021 security patches down the line, so the end of the software support road is technically not here yet.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up