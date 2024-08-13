This hot new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro deal will make you wonder why so many earbuds cost so much





OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Pro-Level Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Basswave 2.0 Technology, Three Built-In Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, 12.4mm Driver, Up to 20 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 44 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Two Color Options $30 off (38%) $49 99 $79 99 Buy at OnePlus





Normally priced at an already reasonable $79.99 and commercially released just last month, the noise-cancelling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are reduced at the time of this writing to an outright irresistible $49.99. Although there's no expiration date in sight, the hot new OnePlus.com/us deal good for both "Soft Jade" and "Starry Black" color options is unlikely to last more than a few days (tops), so unfortunately, waiting to see what the non-Nord-branded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have to offer before placing your order may not prove very wise.





What we can pretty much tell you for certain already is that you won't find a richer value proposition anytime soon than these $49.99 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with "pro-level" hybrid active noise cancellation, IP55 water and dust resistance, a whopping 44 hours of battery life, and fast charging capabilities.





Even with the charging case not factored in, the up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time provided by these ultra-affordable earbuds can't be very easily surpassed in the sub-$100 segment, and the same goes for the overall audio quality and super-powerful bass of the Nord Buds 3 Pro.



