This hot new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro deal will make you wonder why so many earbuds cost so much
If you don't know whether you should trust Samsung and order the troubled Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now that they're (reportedly) shipping again or wait for next week's OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch, we're here today to recommend the steeply discounted OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro instead.
Overly convoluted (and confusing) name aside, these bad boys might be the absolute best budget earbuds available right now, undercutting even the frequently marked-down Samsung Galaxy Buds FE or Google's ancient Pixel Buds A-Series while packing a surprisingly large number of surprisingly advanced features and technologies.
Normally priced at an already reasonable $79.99 and commercially released just last month, the noise-cancelling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are reduced at the time of this writing to an outright irresistible $49.99. Although there's no expiration date in sight, the hot new OnePlus.com/us deal good for both "Soft Jade" and "Starry Black" color options is unlikely to last more than a few days (tops), so unfortunately, waiting to see what the non-Nord-branded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have to offer before placing your order may not prove very wise.
What we can pretty much tell you for certain already is that you won't find a richer value proposition anytime soon than these $49.99 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with "pro-level" hybrid active noise cancellation, IP55 water and dust resistance, a whopping 44 hours of battery life, and fast charging capabilities.
Even with the charging case not factored in, the up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time provided by these ultra-affordable earbuds can't be very easily surpassed in the sub-$100 segment, and the same goes for the overall audio quality and super-powerful bass of the Nord Buds 3 Pro.
In short, it's hard to explain why the likes of the $250 Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, similarly expensive AirPods Pro 2, or the even pricier Sony WF-1000XM5 are... a thing in a day and age when the ultra-low-cost, premium-looking, and premium-sounding OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro exist.
