The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
Leaked a couple of times over the last few weeks in pretty great detail, the next big OnePlus audio product is now unsurprisingly scheduled for an imminent debut. Perfectly titled to take on Samsung's hot new (but troubled) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well as Apple's slowly aging AirPods Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will not only be announced, but go on "open sale" next Tuesday, August 20.
Knowing OnePlus, we're actually surprised that the company hasn't revealed anything else about these undeniably premium earbuds today, carefully hiding their design and keeping all features under wraps while teasing their impending release with an exciting but awfully vague "Perfection at Play" tagline.
Our finest audio offering yet - some meticulously balanced notes on the horizon!— OnePlus (@oneplus) August 12, 2024
The #OnePlusBudsPro3, dropping August 20
Of course, eight days is plenty of time for one of those signature OnePlus marketing campaigns to unfold and for many of the Buds Pro 3's recently rumored specs and capabilities to be confirmed ahead of a full August 20 announcement. These are supposed to include up to 50 dB of ultra-high-end active noise cancellation, a state-of-the-art 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, and no less than 43 hours of battery life (with the bundled charging case factored in).
Decidedly similar in their overall appearance to the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and yes, the AirPods Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 undoubtedly aim to stand out with their fancy "Midnight Opus" (aka black) and "Lunar Radiance" color options, as well as hopefully, with no notable quality issues at launch.
Although we don't expect OnePlus to price their latest top-of-the-line earbuds very affordably, there's definitely a good chance these will be at least a little cheaper than their main rivals, at $200 or so. We could even see the retail price start at around $150 in the US, and if you subscribe to be informed of the company's sales kick-off next week, you'll be able to save $20 right off the bat or get the chance to win one of ten free units.
