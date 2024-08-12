Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'

By
0comments
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
Leaked a couple of times over the last few weeks in pretty great detail, the next big OnePlus audio product is now unsurprisingly scheduled for an imminent debut. Perfectly titled to take on Samsung's hot new (but troubled) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well as Apple's slowly aging AirPods Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will not only be announced, but go on "open sale" next Tuesday, August 20.

Knowing OnePlus, we're actually surprised that the company hasn't revealed anything else about these undeniably premium earbuds today, carefully hiding their design and keeping all features under wraps while teasing their impending release with an exciting but awfully vague "Perfection at Play" tagline.


Of course, eight days is plenty of time for one of those signature OnePlus marketing campaigns to unfold and for many of the Buds Pro 3's recently rumored specs and capabilities to be confirmed ahead of a full August 20 announcement. These are supposed to include up to 50 dB of ultra-high-end active noise cancellation, a state-of-the-art 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, and no less than 43 hours of battery life (with the bundled charging case factored in).

Decidedly similar in their overall appearance to the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and yes, the AirPods Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 undoubtedly aim to stand out with their fancy "Midnight Opus" (aka black) and "Lunar Radiance" color options, as well as hopefully, with no notable quality issues at launch.

Although we don't expect OnePlus to price their latest top-of-the-line earbuds very affordably, there's definitely a good chance these will be at least a little cheaper than their main rivals, at $200 or so. We could even see the retail price start at around $150 in the US, and if you subscribe to be informed of the company's sales kick-off next week, you'll be able to save $20 right off the bat or get the chance to win one of ten free units.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
Huawei’s new clamshell foldable is not ready for international audiences yet
Huawei’s new clamshell foldable is not ready for international audiences yet
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big
Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless