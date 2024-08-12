The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'





Knowing Knowing OnePlus , we're actually surprised that the company hasn't revealed anything else about these undeniably premium earbuds today, carefully hiding their design and keeping all features under wraps while teasing their impending release with an exciting but awfully vague "Perfection at Play" tagline





Our finest audio offering yet - some meticulously balanced notes on the horizon!

The #OnePlusBudsPro3, dropping August 20 — OnePlus (@oneplus) August 12, 2024





Of course, eight days is plenty of time for one of those signature OnePlus marketing campaigns to unfold and for many of the Buds Pro 3's recently rumored specs and capabilities to be confirmed ahead of a full August 20 announcement. These are supposed to include up to 50 dB of ultra-high-end active noise cancellation, a state-of-the-art 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, and no less than 43 hours of battery life (with the bundled charging case factored in).









Although we don't expect OnePlus to price their latest top-of-the-line earbuds very affordably, there's definitely a good chance these will be at least a little cheaper than their main rivals, at $200 or so. We could even see the retail price start at around $150 in the US, and if you subscribe to be informed of the company's sales kick-off next week, you'll be able to save $20 right off the bat or get the chance to win one of ten free units.