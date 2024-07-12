The premium Sony WF-1000XM5 are now a more attractive choice with this Walmart deal
Do you need a new pair of wireless earbuds? If you don't want to wait for Prime Day's headphones deals, we have something attractive to show you. At the time of writing, Walmart sells one of the best wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5, at discounted prices. These puppies are $59 cheaper at the retailer.
We know that saving $59 on a pair of earbuds that cost $298 doesn't sound ultra-attractive, and it's also not their best discount ever. But do you know what? We haven't come across price cuts for the flagship Sony earbuds since April this year. Plus, both Amazon and Best Buy make you cough up the full $298 for the model Black, which sounds even less attractive.
Sony includes advanced processors to ensure the noise canceling performance here is simply exceptional. With three microphones in each earbud, they pick up and cancel out background noise across all frequencies.
We've established the ANC here is remarkable. But how do the WF-1000XM5 sound? You'd be happy to know they cut no corners in the audio department. These puppies offer excellent sound, prominent bass, rich mids, and clear highs.
For most, if not all, users, the Sony earbuds should be ideal. Of course, you also have various EQ settings, including the option to create your own EQ preset. Finally, you have up to eight hours of listening time per charge (ANC on) and 24 hours of use with the charging case.
By no means among the best budget earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are nothing short of amazing. If you're after a premium listening experience and don't mind paying for it, consider Walmart's offer.
