The premium Sony WF-1000XM5 are now a more attractive choice with this Walmart deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need a new pair of wireless earbuds? If you don't want to wait for Prime Day's headphones deals, we have something attractive to show you. At the time of writing, Walmart sells one of the best wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5, at discounted prices. These puppies are $59 cheaper at the retailer.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are $59 off at Walmart

You can now save 20% on the Sony WF-1000XM5, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The earbuds usually cost $298, but they can now be yours for less than $240. With no other major retailers offering cool promotions on the model in Black, the Walmart offer could be attractive to premium earbuds seekers.
$59 off (20%)
$238 99
$298
Buy at Walmart

We know that saving $59 on a pair of earbuds that cost $298 doesn't sound ultra-attractive, and it's also not their best discount ever. But do you know what? We haven't come across price cuts for the flagship Sony earbuds since April this year. Plus, both Amazon and Best Buy make you cough up the full $298 for the model Black, which sounds even less attractive.

Anyone willing to shell out over $200 for their next pair of premium earbuds will find these buddies ideal. Firstly, the Sony WF-1000XM4 successors effectively remove background noises from your music, offering stellar ANC that most other earbud models could only aspire to.

Sony includes advanced processors to ensure the noise canceling performance here is simply exceptional. With three microphones in each earbud, they pick up and cancel out background noise across all frequencies.

In case you'd like to stay in tune with your environment, you can use the Ambient Sound mode. It allows some outside sounds to come through, and you can also increase or decrease the ambient sound you hear via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

We've established the ANC here is remarkable. But how do the WF-1000XM5 sound? You'd be happy to know they cut no corners in the audio department. These puppies offer excellent sound, prominent bass, rich mids, and clear highs.

For most, if not all, users, the Sony earbuds should be ideal. Of course, you also have various EQ settings, including the option to create your own EQ preset. Finally, you have up to eight hours of listening time per charge (ANC on) and 24 hours of use with the charging case.

By no means among the best budget earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are nothing short of amazing. If you're after a premium listening experience and don't mind paying for it, consider Walmart's offer.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

