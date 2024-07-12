The premium Sony WF-1000XM5 are now a more attractive choice with this Walmart deal

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are $59 off at Walmart

You can now save 20% on the Sony WF-1000XM5, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The earbuds usually cost $298, but they can now be yours for less than $240. With no other major retailers offering cool promotions on the model in Black, the Walmart offer could be attractive to premium earbuds seekers.