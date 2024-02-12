The budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are now an even bigger bargain at Walmart
A few weeks ago, we told you about a neat savings opportunity on Google’s affordable earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series. Back then, you could get a pair of these budget-friendly earbuds at 21% off on Walmart. Impressively, the e-commerce store kept this deal live, making it even sweeter, discount-wise. The earbuds are now 29% off, allowing you to enjoy the Google Pixel sound at an even more affordable price.
Suitable not just for Google Pixel phones but for all sorts of Android devices, these earbuds stand out with a lightweight and comfortable design. You should be able to use these for hours on end without feeling too much ear fatigue.
Adaptive Sound works by amplifying volumes when you’re in a loud environment to mask outside noises. Of course, volumes also adjust accordingly in quiet settings. Via the Pixel Buds app, you get to toggle the Adaptive Sound setting and pick several EQ modes, among other things.
The Pixel Buds A-Series support Google Assistant, feature intuitive touch controls, and can be used for phone calls. On the battery front, these should be able to keep your favorite tunes going strong for some five hours on a single charge. If you put them in the USB-C charging case between sessions, you can extend total playtime to 24 hours.
Overall, the Pixel Buds A-Series may not be at their lowest price right now, but they still give you a bang for your buck through this deal. Additionally, Walmart’s discount isn’t to be matched by other online retailers, which is yet another reason to take advantage before it’s too late.
Previously, we’ve seen these budget wireless earbuds sporting a 40% discount on Amazon, but this was back in October. Fast forward to today, and you can find the pair at 20% off at the world’s largest online store, which, you guessed it – doesn’t match Walmart’s offer. So, what are you waiting for? Pull the trigger on this cool offer and enjoy your savings!
