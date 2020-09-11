Mid-range Moto G9 Plus goes official with huge screen, huge battery, and a lot of cameras









Four cameras, one tiny hole, two beautiful colors





Motorola has been switching back and forth between notches and hole punch designs for Moto G-series devices over the last year or so, settling on the latter route as far as the 6.8-inch G9 Plus is concerned. That makes this more similar to the likes of the G Power G Stylus , and "standard" G8 than the G8 Plus or G9, with reasonably thin overall screen borders and a small hole positioned in the top left corner to house a single 16MP selfie shooter equipped with f/2.0 aperture.





On the back, the Moto G9 Plus features a surprisingly elaborate camera setup for a budget-friendly mid-ranger, composed of a 64MP primary snapper with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor, as well as a large pill-shaped LED flash.









It goes without saying this camera system is more complex and versatile (at least on paper) than what the Moto G8 Plus and G9 have going for them, although the former of these two models actually comes with a more impressive-sounding 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.





Meanwhile, the aforementioned 6.8-inch display is unsurprisingly equipped with FHD+ resolution, yielding a lower pixel density than 2019's 6.3-inch G8 Plus. The Moto G9 Plus is obviously much taller and wider than its predecessor, at 170 and 78.1mm respectively, as well as thicker and heavier for a reason that will become obvious in the next section.





Available in eye-catching rose gold and indigo blue paint jobs, the G9 Plus is presumably made entirely from plastic, just like the G8 Plus and G9.

Huge battery, blazing fast charging, respectable processing power





As you can easily guess by its 9.7mm profile and 223-gram weight, this bad boy packs a gargantuan battery. Namely, the same exact 5,000mAh cell as the G9 and last year's G Power. The difference is the Moto G9 Plus supports 30W TurboPower charging technology, up from 20 and 10W on the two aforementioned devices respectively. Believe it or not, that even beats the 25W fast charging capabilities of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G , which just so happens to feature a smaller 4,500mAh battery as well.





Of course, there's no comparing the two when it comes to raw power, as the Moto G9 Plus packs a Snapdragon 730 chipset with no 5G support. Still, this should provide a nice upgrade from the Snapdragon 665 SoC inside the G8 Plus.









The 730 silicon is paired with a 4GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space in the single configuration currently available in Brazil, but if that $420 price point feels steep, you should keep in mind that's not how conversion rates usually work in the mobile industry. The Moto G8 Power , for instance, is normally priced at the equivalent of $340 or so in Brazil while fetching just $250 stateside under the simplified G Power name.





Otherwise put, the G9 Plus is bound to cost a lot less than 400 bucks in the US... if it ever lands around these parts. At $300 or so, this thing could definitely catch on, featuring a headphone jack and side-mounted fingerprint scanner to complete its very solid spec sheet.