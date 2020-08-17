The next OnePlus Nord may only support 18W charging
To maintain competitive prices, some downgrades will undoubtedly have to be made. Those haven’t yet been detailed in full, but one leak does suggest the typical Warp Charge charging brick could be affected.
Budget OnePlus phones might skip 30W Warp Chargers
As spotted by MySmartPrice, a mysterious OnePlus smartphone that could be either Billie 1 or Billie 2 recently made an appearance on the TUV Rheinland certification website and it supports 18W fast charging.
As previewed by Max J. and Concept Creator earlier this month, both OnePlus Billie devices will likely resemble the Nord quite closely. Rather than using quad-camera systems, though, one device is expected to feature a dual-camera setup while the other should use a triple-camera alternative.
Reports indicate that at least one of the two models could be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 690 too. That will guarantee 5G network connectivity at a lower price point that previously possible.
Both Nord-branded Billie smartphones look set to debut later this year with the OnePlus 8T series, which should be announced in October or November.