OnePlus

The next OnePlus Nord may only support 18W charging

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 17, 2020, 11:43 AM
The OnePlus Nord was met with instant success last month and now OnePlus wants to replicate that strategy with a pair of lower-cost models – Billie 1 and Billie 2 – due for release in the coming months. 

To maintain competitive prices, some downgrades will undoubtedly have to be made. Those haven’t yet been detailed in full, but one leak does suggest the typical Warp Charge charging brick could be affected.

Budget OnePlus phones might skip 30W Warp Chargers


As spotted by MySmartPrice, a mysterious OnePlus smartphone that could be either Billie 1 or Billie 2 recently made an appearance on the TUV Rheinland certification website and it supports 18W fast charging.

That level of fast charging is quite common these days, especially when it comes to midrange smartphones, but for OnePlus it would represent a downgrade. Every recent OnePlus smartphone has offered 30W Warp Charger support, after all.

As previewed by Max J. and Concept Creator earlier this month, both OnePlus Billie devices will likely resemble the Nord quite closely. Rather than using quad-camera systems, though, one device is expected to feature a dual-camera setup while the other should use a triple-camera alternative.

Reports indicate that at least one of the two models could be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 690 too. That will guarantee 5G network connectivity at a lower price point that previously possible.

Both Nord-branded Billie smartphones look set to debut later this year with the OnePlus 8T series, which should be announced in October or November.

