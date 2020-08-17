The next OnePlus Nord may only support 18W charging



To maintain competitive prices, some downgrades will undoubtedly have to be made. Those haven’t yet been detailed in full, but one leak does suggest the typical Warp Charge charging brick could be affected.

The OnePlus Nord was met with instant success last month and now OnePlus wants to replicate that strategy with a pair of lower-cost models – Billie 1 and Billie 2 – due for release in the coming months.