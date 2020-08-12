The 5G OnePlus Nord will soon be getting a new matte color
As revealed by Roland Quandt and later corroborated by reliable tipster Max J., a new ‘Ash Gray’ colorway is in the works for the OnePlus Nord. Buyers should be able to get their hands on it starting early October.
Everything else will presumably remain unchanged. That means customers are going to gain access to a 6.45-inch 90Hz AMOLED display coupled with the Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G network connectivity, and Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box.
The $399 OnePlus smartphone ships with a large 4,115mAh battery and, as per usual, it’s coupled with Warp Charge 30 technology. In this case, that provides an incredible 70% charge in only 30 minutes.
As for the all-important camera department, leading the way is a 48-megapixel main sensor. It sits alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
For the selfie fanatics out there, OnePlus has fitted the Nord with a wide punch-hole that houses a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative.
