The 5G OnePlus Nord will soon be getting a new matte color

As revealed by Roland Quandt and later corroborated by reliable tipster Max J. , a new ‘Ash Gray’ colorway is in the works for the OnePlus Nord. Buyers should be able to get their hands on it starting early October.There is no word on whether the color will be limited to a certain storage configuration, such as the 8/128GB model or the 12/256GB device, but it should feature a matte finish rather than the glossy look of existing OnePlus Nord variants.Everything else will presumably remain unchanged. That means customers are going to gain access to a 6.45-inch 90Hz AMOLED display coupled with the Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G network connectivity, and Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box.The $399 OnePlus smartphone ships with a large 4,115mAh battery and, as per usual, it’s coupled with Warp Charge 30 technology. In this case, that provides an incredible 70% charge in only 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord instantly became one of the best midrange smartphones on the market when it launched last week. It can be purchased in two colors – Gray Onyx and Blue Marble – but soon a third variant will hit shelves.