OnePlus Nord 3: Sorry, Galaxy and Pixel - Nothing can stop the new Android flagship-killer!

on July 7 when a phone called “OnePlus Nord 3” is expected to launch

vintage OnePlus is back

Here’s what the best $400-500 Android phone of 2023 might look like, folks! And it’s not made by Samsung or Google. And definitely not by Apple either.





OnePlus Nord 3: The five star hotel of mid-range Android phones puts Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 to shame with flagship design, display, camera, processor, and software support









And that's if you care about any of those features, and I don't. Not at this price point, and considering the rest of the hardware in the Nord 3.

OnePlus Nord 3 Display : 6.74-inch AMOLED, refresh rate: 120Hz

: 6.74-inch AMOLED, refresh rate: 120Hz OnePlus Nord 3 Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 9000, RAM: 16GB, Storage: 256GB

: MediaTek Dimensity 9000, RAM: 16GB, Storage: 256GB OnePlus Nord 3 Rear camera : 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP, front camera: 16MP

: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP, front camera: 16MP OnePlus Nord 3 Battery and charging : 5,000mAh, 80W fast wired charging

: 5,000mAh, 80W fast wired charging OnePlus Nord 3 Software and updates : Android 13; expected promise of at least 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches

: Android 13; expected promise of at least 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches OnePlus Nord 3 Price : rumored to start at €450-550 in the EU, possibly $450-500 if available in the US

Google Pixel 7a and Samsung's Galaxy A54 can’t compete with the flagship-grade hardware in the OnePlus Nord 3





But let's put things in perspective by comparing some of the hardware in the OnePlus Nord 3 with the competition from Google and Samsung.





6.7-inch 120Hz display with up to 1,500 nits of the max brightness

incredibly thin display borders

OnePlus has concentrated on the primary 50MP camera, which is the exact same one used in the company’s flagship OnePlus 11







Of course, you’d also want your new Android phone to be powerful and stay snappy for years to come, and OnePlus might be setting new records here thanks to the flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC by MediaTek. In a nutshell, this one’s on par with the likes of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the putting the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54’s Tensor G2 and Exynos 1380 to shame in every way possible. If you thought it doesn’t get any better, the leaks suggest OnePlus might be combining that with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Software might no longer be OnePlus’ Achilles’ heel

But wait until you hear about the cherry on top of all the cherries (what?!), and that’s OnePlus’ commitment to better/longer software support! Of course, you should only believe it when you see it but OnePlus has now confirmed that “certain 2023 OnePlus phones” will be getting 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches.



It was later made clear that (for now) this policy will apply only to the flagship OnePlus 11 (and newer flagships) but this can mean two things for the mid-range OnePlus Nord 3 - there’s a chance this one might get the same premium treatment for software support but even if it didn’t, 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches seem to be… secured for the Nord 3, which is still awesome.



Sorry, Carl Pei! Nothing can stop the new Android flagship killer - vintage OnePlus is back and the OnePlus Nord 3 proves that



It wasn’t long ago when I put together a story about the if it was available in the US and if it had reliable software support . Somewhat surprisingly, I didn’t have to wait long to find another contender for the best value Android phone of 2023, and it now seems this device might be the OnePlus Nord 3! Again, we're working with (reliable) leaks here, so just bear that in mind.



