Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released

The long-awaited Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11. The date is exactly a day shy of the Nothing Phone (1)’s launch which took place on July 12 last year.













But nothing screams “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” more than the design of the Nothing Phone 2, which now looks pretty much confirmed thanks to an official silhouette of the Phone 2 that seems to match leaked renders. While on the surface it might look like the Nothing Phone 2 will be more of a Nothing Phone 1S, I have a feeling the small upgrades will actually make it one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2023, especially if the price is right. Yes, the Phone 2 might actually be a better deal than a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 8



As you can see, there aren’t many secrets surrounding the unreleased Nothing Phone 2 even a month before the launch of the device, and that’s because, just like the phones it makes, Nothing is a very “transparent” company, which is part of what makes it stand out and appeal to users.



Nothing's recipe for successfully making it as a brand new phone-maker in a world dominated by



Design is first; specs don’t really matter Market with a sense of intimacy - you’re not a company but a community; you don’t have customers but friends Make products affordable enough but not too affordable so they are perceived as “cheap”

I guess what's left is to take a look at the Nothing Phone 2 in the context of Nothing's three pillars of making a successful Android phone.

Nothing Phone 2 design reveals sneaky genius Carl Pei "copied" iPhone 15 Pro before Apple’s flagship is even released





The tradition of focusing on design carries over to the Nothing Phone 2, which looks like the baby of (at least) three different iPhones - iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and even the unreleased



Still, more importantly, the Nothing Phone 2 is unapologetically Nothing , and (of course) that’s thanks to the familiar transparent back glass, which lets you see the guts and brains of the phone. Sure, that might/might not be your kink, but one thing’s undeniable - it makes the Nothing Phone stand out amongst other slabs.



Nothing Phone 2: Carl Pei will sell you an Android phone as if you’re his friend; Nothing CEO will market Nothing Phone 2 by reviewing iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12



Interestingly, while Pei chooses to take inspiration from Apple’s design, he takes a different approach to marketing. Carl Pei is proving to be a sneaky but genius marketeer, who doesn’t only tease the Nothing Phone 2 in OG OnePlus style but also by becoming a proper smartphone review guy/journalist.



Yes, in case you didn’t know, Nothing’s CEO is reviewing other phones on the company YouTube channel, which is fascinating but also helps the brand come across as friendly, accessible, and “humane”. You’ll never see Tim Cook review an iPhone, let alone a Galaxy. Meanwhile Pei has so far reviewed Apple's



This “marketing with a sense of intimacy” (I like to make up my own weird definitions) makes Nothing seem like a community rather than a company - they don’t have “customers” but friends or even “fans”. Of course, if you’re Apple or Samsung, you don’t need to have tea with the people who buy your phones but that’s proving to be useful for a rookie phone-maker that’s trying to build a positive identity. OnePlus also started by creating a community feel and holding events where OnePlus users gather together.



It all started with Phone 1, and we see the same marketing strategy with Phone 2, where Nothing reveals parts of the design and specs in stages before the big reveal. This teasing helps hype up the phone, and works to keep it in the social media loop for as long as possible. But once the Phone 2 is out is when the we’ll enter the second stage of marketing, which is when Carl Pei will be reviewing an iPhone 15, a Pixel 8, and who knows - maybe even a



Nothing Phone 2 might be better than Pixel 7 and Pixel 8: Carl Pei & Co combine the best of iPhone and Android at a killer price-performance ratio

Design and marketing aside, the third and final “secret” to making it in the world of smartphones is (surprise!) aggressive pricing. No one is going to buy a $1,000 iPhone competitor from a company with an unproven track record. But a $500 phone? Maybe… Just maybe.

“Balanced” is the word that should describe the price-performance ratio of the Nothing Phone 2 if the newbie wants to challenge the likes of the Pixel, Galaxy and iPhone, and CEO Carl Pei knows that. So, what's the actual price of the Nothing Phone 2? Well, we certainly don’t know it yet. Insider



That being said, with all the rumored upgrades (especially the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip over the Snapdragon 778+), I’d certainly expect the price of the Nothing Phone 2 to be “upgraded” too, especially considering the Phone 2 will also be sold in the US (unlike the Phone 1). My educated guess? Closer to $600. Of course, I hope I'm wrong, and the price is lower but I'm also trying to be realistic.



Remember , the Nothing Phone 2 is now much closer to being a proper Android flagship, especially when looked in isolation (but not only). Unlike the mid-range package offered by the Nothing Phone 1, we now have a flagship SoC, a larger display with even bezels, and an eye-catching design. A large battery with relatively fast charging, which can also be done wirelessly as well as at least an IP53 splash and dust resistance is also something to consider when thinking about the potential price of the Phone 2.



Well, for better or worse, what seems to make or break a flagship phone nowadays is… the camera. The Nothing Phone 1’s camera is pretty good for the price and certainty got much better after software updates but nailing that aspect of the Nothing Phone 2 can (really) make it a better deal than something like a Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, or even the upcoming Pixel 8, which Pei might actually be targeting directly.





Excited about the Nothing Phone 2?

What’s interesting about Nothing’s second phone is that the rookie phone-maker doesn’t seem to be trying to build a new phone from the ground up. Instead, Carl Pei and his (small) team seem to be going for an improved version of the Nothing Phone 1, and I believe that’s exactly the right recipe for such a unique device like the Phone 1.For example, Nothing has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as opposed to the mid-range Snapdragon 778+ in the Nothing Phone 1. Of course, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is last year’s flagship SoC but still packs quite a punch, which makes the upgrade massive.