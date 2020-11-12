OnePlus and T-Mobile want to give you $5,000 and a free 8T+ 5G: here's how to enter
There will be three reveal days in total (one for each hidden pop-up), with a grand prize consisting of $5,000 in cash and a custom-designed OnePlus 8T+ 5G being awarded on Friday, November 13, Tuesday, November 17, and Thursday, November 19. Meanwhile, no less than 100 second place winners will receive a "standard" OnePlus 8T+ 5G each, with 300 additional third place winners set to score a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z in time for the holidays.
You can already start guessing the first location based on the two clues posted earlier today on Twitter, with two extra ones coming soon to help you narrow your search. Obviously, T-Mobile couldn't miss this golden opportunity to hype up its market-leading "nationwide" 5G network, so predictably enough, the three "remote locations across the country" are covered by the "Un-carrier's" next-gen cellular signal.
Of course, that doesn't tell us much given that the aforementioned nationwide 5G network currently covers a whopping 270 million people across no less than 1.4 million square miles. So, yeah, those pop-ups may literally be anywhere around the US. You could even stumble upon them in person, but for fairly obvious reasons, you're not advised to actually go out and physically try to find them.