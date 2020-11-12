Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

T-Mobile Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus and T-Mobile want to give you $5,000 and a free 8T+ 5G: here's how to enter

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 12, 2020, 9:15 AM
OnePlus and T-Mobile want to give you $5,000 and a free 8T+ 5G: here's how to enter
After beginning their beautiful friendship back in 2018 with the 6T launch, OnePlus and T-Mobile joined forces recently for the exclusive release of an 8T+ 5G model on the second-largest wireless network in the US

The two companies are now taking their partnership to the next level with an exciting contest you can easily enter from home without lifting a finger or even having to actually own a OnePlus handset. All you need to do is follow T-Mobile's official Twitter account from today through November 19 for clues regarding the locations of three remote OnePlus 5G pop-up retail stores.

To participate in T-Mo's virtual scavenger hunt, you'll have to get a OnePlus account (which can be easily done via Facebook or Google) and click on the magenta-colored map at this link to guess where the pop-ups are located. You're allowed only one guess per hour per authenticated account, and if you get the location right, you will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a "variety of prizes."


There will be three reveal days in total (one for each hidden pop-up), with a grand prize consisting of $5,000 in cash and a custom-designed OnePlus 8T+ 5G being awarded on Friday, November 13, Tuesday, November 17, and Thursday, November 19. Meanwhile, no less than 100 second place winners will receive a "standard" OnePlus 8T+ 5G each, with 300 additional third place winners set to score a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z in time for the holidays.

You can already start guessing the first location based on the two clues posted earlier today on Twitter, with two extra ones coming soon to help you narrow your search. Obviously, T-Mobile couldn't miss this golden opportunity to hype up its market-leading "nationwide" 5G network, so predictably enough, the three "remote locations across the country" are covered by the "Un-carrier's" next-gen cellular signal.

Of course, that doesn't tell us much given that the aforementioned nationwide 5G network currently covers a whopping 270 million people across no less than 1.4 million square miles. So, yeah, those pop-ups may literally be anywhere around the US. You could even stumble upon them in person, but for fairly obvious reasons, you're not advised to actually go out and physically try to find them.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$749 Amazon $300 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

