OnePlus and T-Mobile want to give you $5,000 and a free 8T+ 5G: here's how to enter









To participate in T-Mo's virtual scavenger hunt, you'll have to get a OnePlus account (which can be easily done via Facebook or Google) and click on the magenta-colored map at this link to guess where the pop-ups are located. You're allowed only one guess per hour per authenticated account, and if you get the location right, you will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a "variety of prizes."









There will be three reveal days in total (one for each hidden pop-up), with a grand prize consisting of $5,000 in cash and a custom-designed OnePlus 8T+ 5G being awarded on Friday, November 13, Tuesday, November 17, and Thursday, November 19. Meanwhile, no less than 100 second place winners will receive a "standard" OnePlus 8T+ 5G each, with 300 additional third place winners set to score a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z in time for the holidays.









Of course, that doesn't tell us much given that the aforementioned nationwide 5G network currently covers a whopping 270 million people across no less than 1.4 million square miles. So, yeah, those pop-ups may literally be anywhere around the US. You could even stumble upon them in person, but for fairly obvious reasons, you're not advised to actually go out and physically try to find them.



