OnePlus Watch update improves GPS speed and accuracy

Design

Optimize the design details of some dials, make them look better, and add some information such as the date

Optimize the layout of some interface buttons, making them more intuitive and convenient to use

The newly designed volume control function makes adjustment easier and convenient

Optimize the remote control camera interface

Workout

Improved the accuracy and speed of GPS positioning

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The OnePlus Watch didn't have a smooth launch due to software issues that many users complained about. However, the Chinese company was quick to address many of these technical problems, and while there's still a lot of work to do, OnePlus is slowly but surely patching up the smartwatch's software.The most recent OnePlus Watch update is all about optimization, but the built-in GPS received some improvements too. Update B.62 is now rolling out incrementally to OnePlus Watch users globally, so if you don't see it right away, give it a few days. Here is what you can expect from this update:Also, you can now long-press on the watch face to enter the watch face editing mode. Before you update your OnePlus Watch, make sure that the power is more than 40% to avoid any issues during the upgrade.