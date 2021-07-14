Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

OnePlus Watch update improves GPS speed and accuracy

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
The OnePlus Watch didn't have a smooth launch due to software issues that many users complained about. However, the Chinese company was quick to address many of these technical problems, and while there's still a lot of work to do, OnePlus is slowly but surely patching up the smartwatch's software.

The most recent OnePlus Watch update is all about optimization, but the built-in GPS received some improvements too. Update B.62 is now rolling out incrementally to OnePlus Watch users globally, so if you don't see it right away, give it a few days. Here is what you can expect from this update:

Design
  • Optimize the design details of some dials, make them look better, and add some information such as the date
  • Optimize the layout of some interface buttons, making them more intuitive and convenient to use
  • The newly designed volume control function makes adjustment easier and convenient
  • Optimize the remote control camera interface

Workout
  • Improved the accuracy and speed of GPS positioning

Also, you can now long-press on the watch face to enter the watch face editing mode. Before you update your OnePlus Watch, make sure that the power is more than 40% to avoid any issues during the upgrade.

