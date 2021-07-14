OnePlus Watch update improves GPS speed and accuracy

OnePlus Watch update improves GPS speed and accuracy0
The most recent OnePlus Watch update is all about optimization, but the built-in GPS received some improvements too. Update B.62 is now rolling out incrementally to OnePlus Watch users globally, so if you don't see it right away, give it a few days. Here is what you can expect from this update:
- Optimize the design details of some dials, make them look better, and add some information such as the date
- Optimize the layout of some interface buttons, making them more intuitive and convenient to use
- The newly designed volume control function makes adjustment easier and convenient
- Optimize the remote control camera interface
Workout
- Improved the accuracy and speed of GPS positioning
Also, you can now long-press on the watch face to enter the watch face editing mode. Before you update your OnePlus Watch, make sure that the power is more than 40% to avoid any issues during the upgrade.