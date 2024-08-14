The premium design and 'supreme' sound of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now confirmed









Dynaudio, of course, is the same audio industry veteran that helped OnePlus finetune the sound on the company's previous ultra-high-end earbuds. Thanks to their dual 11 and 6mm drivers tuned by Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 left an excellent impression in our review last year, and something tells us the Buds Pro 3 will take their "supreme" sound to the next level, offering "sonic superiority" and easily claiming a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this year.





Can you find the mark of excellence on the #OnePlusBudsPro3?

Hint: it involves @Dynaudio, the audio maestros pic.twitter.com/JowmlD9pRF — OnePlus (@oneplus) August 13, 2024



Compared to their forerunners, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now also confirmed to ship alongside a "completely redesigned" vertical charging case with a "leather-like texture and go-anywhere durability." That both looks very stylish in the product depictions already made public by the company and sounds extremely intriguing, although we obviously don't know one of the most important things about it at this moment - how much battery life it will hold.





The next-gen earbuds, meanwhile, don't exactly strike us as "completely redesigned" themselves, looking pretty familiar to both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 owners and prospective buyers of the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . We definitely wouldn't go so far as to call them AirPods or AirPods Pro 2 clones, but all in all, their appearance is not revolutionary in any way either.



