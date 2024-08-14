Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The premium design and 'supreme' sound of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now confirmed

Leaked in pretty much all their glory a couple of weeks back and officially confirmed for an August 20 launch just two days ago, the next big OnePlus earbuds hold very few secrets after the company's latest social media reveals.

Somewhat pompously advertised as aiming to deliver "your ultimate sound experience", the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will apparently leverage state-of-the-art Dynaudio technology to take on the audio performance of the likes of Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's extremely promising but troubled Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Dynaudio, of course, is the same audio industry veteran that helped OnePlus finetune the sound on the company's previous ultra-high-end earbuds. Thanks to their dual 11 and 6mm drivers tuned by Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 left an excellent impression in our review last year, and something tells us the Buds Pro 3 will take their "supreme" sound to the next level, offering "sonic superiority" and easily claiming a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this year.


Compared to their forerunners, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now also confirmed to ship alongside a "completely redesigned" vertical charging case with a "leather-like texture and go-anywhere durability." That both looks very stylish in the product depictions already made public by the company and sounds extremely intriguing, although we obviously don't know one of the most important things about it at this moment - how much battery life it will hold.

The next-gen earbuds, meanwhile, don't exactly strike us as "completely redesigned" themselves, looking pretty familiar to both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 owners and prospective buyers of the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We definitely wouldn't go so far as to call them AirPods or AirPods Pro 2 clones, but all in all, their appearance is not revolutionary in any way either.

Don't get us wrong, that's not necessarily a bad thing, as the wireless earbuds market has certainly matured to a point where it's much easier to stand out with a robust set of capabilities and competitive price than some sort of a wild cosmetic swing or gamble. And if there's one thing that OnePlus knows how to do better than most of its rivals, it's pricing products like these fast-approaching Buds Pro 3. Now we just have to wait a few more days to find out if the company's latest AirPods Pro 2 alternative will be affordable... or super-affordable.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

