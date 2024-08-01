OnePlus Buds Pro 3 colors and specs leak ahead of official reveal
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Lunar Radiance (White) | Image credits: SmartPrixOnePlus isn’t done with churning out accessories, not by a long shot. The Buds Pro 3 are the company’s next earbuds and they’re coming sooner than expected. The Chinese company introduce the OnePlus Buds 3 at the beginning of the year but plans to launch a Pro version in the coming weeks.
Although OnePlus hasn’t yet released any Buds Pro 3 teasers yet, we already know just about everything about the upcoming earbuds. The folks at SmartPrix got their hands on a bunch of official-looking images that show the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in two colors: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance.
Just like the Nord Buds Pro 3, the high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds feature an egg-shaped case with a leather-like finish on the front. The case sports a pairing button and a USB Type-C port.
The buds themselves feature a glossy finish and seem to have been co-created with Dynaudio. The case measures 6.5 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighs 61 grams. Overall, the Buds Pro 3 have a very clean, yet stylish design.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Midnight Opus (Black) | Image credits: SmartPrix
Moving on to the actual specs, these high-end earbuds are said to feature a dual driver setup: 11mm woofter and 6mm tweeter. Each has its own DAC and supports LHDC 5.0 audio codec, so it should offer up to 1Mbps bitrate and 24-bit/192 khz audio.
OnePlus fans will be happy to know that the Buds Pro 3 will feature noise cancellation support, which isn’t really surprising considering that these are supposed to be the company’s top-tier earbuds.
In that regard, noise cancellation is expected to be upgraded to 50 db in comparison with the Buds Pro 2 (49 db). One of the highlights of the earbuds is going to be the Dynaudio EQ, which will offer preset EQs personalized for different music genres.
Furthermore, the Buds Pro 3 will feature dual connection support, allowing users to connect them to two devices at the same time, regardless of the platform. No information about price has leaked yet, but these are likely to be more expensive than the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which were priced to sell for around $145 at launch.
