OnePlus Buds Pro 3 colors and specs leak ahead of official reveal

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Midnight Opus (Black) | Image credits: SmartPrix

Moving on to the actual specs, these high-end earbuds are said to feature a dual driver setup: 11mm woofter and 6mm tweeter. Each has its own DAC and supports LHDC 5.0 audio codec, so it should offer up to 1Mbps bitrate and 24-bit/192 khz audio. OnePlus fans will be happy to know that the Buds Pro 3 will feature noise cancellation support, which isn’t really surprising considering that these are supposed to be the company’s top-tier earbuds.In that regard, noise cancellation is expected to be upgraded to 50 db in comparison with the Buds Pro 2 (49 db). One of the highlights of the earbuds is going to be the Dynaudio EQ, which will offer preset EQs personalized for different music genres.Furthermore, the Buds Pro 3 will feature dual connection support, allowing users to connect them to two devices at the same time, regardless of the platform. No information about price has leaked yet, but these are likely to be more expensive than the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which were priced to sell for around $145 at launch.