Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus lays out plans for updating OnePlus 6 and later models to Android 11

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 02, 2021, 5:11 PM
OnePlus lays out plans for updating OnePlus 6 and later models to Android 11
OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T, was released running Android 11 and the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were updated to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in October. The company has now revealed its plans for the rest of the eligible models, as spotted by droid-life.

Update schedule could vary for Verizon, T-Mobile, and EE models


The Chinese manufacturer will start rolling out the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build to the OnePlus Nord next week. It will use user feedback to iron out any bugs before the public launch. The deployment will be staged and the timeline could vary for carrier-locked variants. The company says it will work closely with telecom operators to send out updates 'at the earliest possible date.'

Next, it will be the turn of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. They were earlier supposed to be upgraded to the latest Android OS build last month but the company ran into some data decryption issues. OnePlus worked with Qualcomm to resolve the problem and is now running a Closed Beta test. Once that's done, the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta will be pushed out.

OnePlus also plans to bring the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and Nord 10 5G and 100 to Android 11 eventually, but it hasn't disclosed a timeline for these devices.

