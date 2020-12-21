Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Android OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition Nord rather than a new phone

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 21, 2020, 9:37 AM
The OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition Nord rather than a new phone
Last month, reports emerged about a fourth Nord-branded smartphone scheduled for release in 2021. The device was said to be called OnePlus Nord SE and borrow key features from the original Nord.

But as it turns out, that isn’t entirely the case.

OnePlus Nord x Joshua Vides


Per the information we have received, the OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition (SE) version of the original OnePlus Nord that is being created in partnership with designer Joshua Vides, best known for his collabs with Fendi.

The new partnership, which we have corroborated with Max Jambor, will primarily focus on aesthetic changes such as custom wallpapers and a specially designed rear panel.

Significant hardware upgrades are unlikely. That means customers can expect a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 765G, and a quad-camera setup on the rear just like the original model.

Rumor has it that this device will make an official appearance in March, so an announcement alongside the OnePlus 9 series could be on the cards.

