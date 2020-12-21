The OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition Nord rather than a new phone
OnePlus Nord x Joshua Vides
Per the information we have received, the OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition (SE) version of the original OnePlus Nord that is being created in partnership with designer Joshua Vides, best known for his collabs with Fendi.
The new partnership, which we have corroborated with Max Jambor, will primarily focus on aesthetic changes such as custom wallpapers and a specially designed rear panel.
Significant hardware upgrades are unlikely. That means customers can expect a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 765G, and a quad-camera setup on the rear just like the original model.
Rumor has it that this device will make an official appearance in March, so an announcement alongside the OnePlus 9 series could be on the cards.