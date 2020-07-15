Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is official: bigger screen, 14 days of battery life, lots of colors

A bigger screen and a heart rate monitor

The new wearable retains the design basics of its predecessor by offering a sporty rubber band and an elongated display. To satisfy customers and improve its usability, though, Xiaomi has increased the size of the full color AMOLED display slightly from 0.95-inches to 1.1-inches.



That is coupled with a single touch button, which is used to interact with the wearable, and a heart rate monitor on the back for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The latter sits directly above two magnetic pins that are used for the included charger.



Speaking of which, Xiaomi has ditched its previous charger design in favor of something much more compact that no longer requires removal of the rubber band. Whereas the Smart Band 4 shipped with a large dock inside the box, the Smart Band 5 arrives with a small magnetic attachment.

Eleven different fitness modes and 14 days of battery life

As expected, the Mi Smart Band 5 offers support for several physical activities that are backed by GPS and water resistance up to 50m. These include cycling, walking, yoga, swimming, and rowing machine among others.





It also offers Deep Breathing exercises to help calm down, menstrual cycle monitoring, a remote camera mode, and over 65 different display modes.



Unfortunately, the blood oxygen sensor that’s fitted on the Chinese variant has been removed from the international model. There is also no NFC support, despite the growing popularity of contactless payments in Europe.



As for battery life, Xiaomi says the included 125mAh cell should be enough for 14 days of use on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 price, release date, availability

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 will be available to purchase Europe in an extensive range of colors: Orange, Yellow, Navy Blue, Black, Mint Green, and Teal.





No release date has been announced yet, but a price of €39.99 in the region has been confirmed. If you're quick enough, though, you will be available to take advantage of the 'Early Bird' price of €34.99.



