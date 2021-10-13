The OnePlus 9RT 5G is here at last with top-shelf specs and unbeatable pricing

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is here at last with top-shelf specs and unbeatable pricing1
Unfortunately, there are no words yet on a OnePlus 9RT 5G launch in other regions, and while we do believe the high-end device will eventually follow the 9R to markets like India, US availability is probably out of the question.
A state-of-the-art SoC paired with a gorgeous display
Contrary to many rumors and unlike the OnePlus 9R, the 9RT comes packing Qualcomm's latest and greatest (mainstream) Snapdragon flagship. Technically, the 888 is slightly slower than the even newer Snapdragon 888+ SoC found inside the Vivo X70 Pro+ or Asus ROG Phone 5S, but the difference is arguably too small for most users to notice during day-to-day mobile operations.
The Snapdragon 888 processor powers both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, of course, while providing a considerable upgrade in raw speed compared to the 870 chipset under the 9R's hood.
Obviously, we're not suggesting that's a bad thing, especially when you consider the rest of the specifications, and perhaps above all, the recommended pricing of the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9RT.
Phenomenal camera and blazing fast charging
You know the Sony IMX766 sensor employed by the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro as their secondary lens for ultra-wide-angle shots? That same exact camera is present on the back of the 9RT, handling all the "main" photographic tasks with a 50 megapixel count, presumably delivering substantially better real-life imaging performance than the 9R's primary 48MP Sony IMX586 shooter.
Interestingly, the OnePlus 9RT gets rid of its predecessor's monochrome lens entirely while also downgrading the macro sensor from 5 to 2MP, which might be a (not so) subtle way of admitting those particular cameras are largely useless as is undoubtedly a cost-cutting measure.
The 9RT 5G also borrows its 65W maximum charging speeds from the 9R (and the "vanilla" OnePlus 9, and the 9 Pro), which will never cease to amaze us, especially when comparing that outstanding number to the middling achievements of Apple or Samsung's latest flagships.
The battery itself is no pushover, at 4,500mAh capacity, but alas, there's no wireless charging support on deck, which will however make perfect sense when you hear how much the OnePlus 9RT is set to cost.
Storage, memory, and pricing
Yes, ladies and gents, this jumbo-sized bad boy is priced at the rough equivalent of $510 (3,299 yuan) in China for an entry-level configuration with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space, which would definitely be affordable enough to give the best budget 5G phones out there a run for their money.
Alas, the limited availability will make it impossible for the OnePlus 9RT 5G to become a true box-office hit, so we're basically left here looking at the CNY 3,500 and 3,800 price points of the 8/256GB and 12/256GB versions respectively and, well, weep.
That equates to around $545 and $590, mind you, with everything from under-display fingerprint recognition technology to dual SIM support, Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, and Android 12-based ColorOS 12 (!!!) software also in tow.