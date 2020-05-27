US consumers paying a premium to buy used OnePlus 8 Pro as supply shortages continue





In the US, as soon as the orders were opened, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were wiped out within ten minutes. The phones are also hard to come by in Europe as availability is scarce. OnePlus' own website and Amazon are also out of stock.





It looks like neither price nor supply side constraints are deterrents when it comes to fans who are eager to get their hands on OnePlus' newest device.





In the US, vendors on eBay and Swappa are selling used OnePlus 8 Pro units at a premium. That's right, people are actually buying second-hand OnePlus 8 Pro at inflated prices. For some variants, sellers are charging people nearly $300 above the actual price. Some are also charging a markup for accessories.



Of course, this is not an ideal situation for OnePlus, although we are sure its ego has received a huge boost because of the price appreciation.



US fans have been left high and dry



The company is going to hold a series of flash sales in India and Europe. However, availability will still be limited. In Europe, the Glacial Green OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available every Thursday until supplies last. The limited-edition Ultramarine Blue model will also be available but only during the first flash sale.







The manufacturer says it's trying its best to increase production.







