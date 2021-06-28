$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Deals OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 is on sale at an amazing price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 28, 2021, 11:10 AM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 9 is on sale at an amazing price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
Unlike Samsung and even Apple's latest ultra-high-end smartphones, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro haven't been sold at any significant discounts since they made their US commercial debut. 

Of course, the two Snapdragon 888 powerhouses have only been around for a few months, but bargain hunters craving for a slightly more substantial deal sweetener than a free pair of true wireless earbuds or a complimentary protective cover can head over to eBay right now and pay as little as $642.99 for a brand-new "regular" OnePlus 9 variant.

That's close to 90 bucks under the official price of a 128GB storage configuration packing just 8 gigs of RAM, and in addition to that very decent discount, you're looking at upgrading the two numbers to 256 and 12GB respectively.

OnePlus 9

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Factory Unlocked

$642 99
Buy at eBay

Said version is not technically available stateside, which unfortunately means you won't be getting a valid US warranty with these affordable "international" devices. On the bright side, Never-MSRP is one of the most trusted US-based eBay sellers out there, so you can definitely rest assured knowing you will receive new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in their original packaging.

Compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile, the factory unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale here in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black paint jobs in a "limited quantity" will almost certainly not be able to deliver 5G speeds on any US networks. 

Even with all that in mind, however, $642.99 seems like an extremely low price to pay for one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021. Apart from that very generous combination of memory and storage space, the OnePlus 9 also has a silky smooth 120Hz display going for it, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery capable of insane charging speeds, and a trio of rear-facing cameras that includes a 48MP primary shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. That's pretty phenomenal stuff for well under seven Benjamins, don't you think?

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

