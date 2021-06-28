The OnePlus 9 is on sale at an amazing price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the two Snapdragon 888 powerhouses have only been around for a few months, but bargain hunters craving for a slightly more substantial deal sweetener than a free pair of true wireless earbuds or a complimentary protective cover can head over to eBay right now and pay as little as $642.99 for a brand-new "regular" OnePlus 9 variant.





That's close to 90 bucks under the official price of a 128GB storage configuration packing just 8 gigs of RAM, and in addition to that very decent discount, you're looking at upgrading the two numbers to 256 and 12GB respectively.





Said version is not technically available stateside, which unfortunately means you won't be getting a valid US warranty with these affordable "international" devices. On the bright side, Never-MSRP is one of the most trusted US-based eBay sellers out there, so you can definitely rest assured knowing you will receive new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in their original packaging.





Compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile, the factory unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale here in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black paint jobs in a "limited quantity" will almost certainly not be able to deliver 5G speeds on any US networks.





Even with all that in mind, however, $642.99 seems like an extremely low price to pay for one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021 . Apart from that very generous combination of memory and storage space, the OnePlus 9 also has a silky smooth 120Hz display going for it, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery capable of insane charging speeds, and a trio of rear-facing cameras that includes a 48MP primary shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. That's pretty phenomenal stuff for well under seven Benjamins, don't you think?





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

