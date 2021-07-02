$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay
No longer listed among the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021 primarily due to their somewhat advanced age, the Galaxy Buds+ come with considerably better battery life (case notwithstanding) than both the Buds Live and Buds Pro.

Even with the Galaxy Buds 2 right around the corner, that still makes these early 2020-released bad boys an extremely smart buy for a lot of people... at a low enough price.

Available directly from Samsung at $99.99 a pair in brand-new condition in a slew of different colors after a $50 discount that looks destined to become a permanent thing, the Galaxy Buds Plus can be purchased for as little as $59.99 in a "limited quantity" on eBay.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

True Wireless Earbuds, Aura Blue, Certified Refurbished

$90 off (60%)
$59 99
$149 99
Buy at eBay

While you're looking at refurbished units here, the comparison between the aforementioned $59.99 and $99.99 prices is not entirely unfair for at least two big reasons. First, these ultra-affordable devices will be shipped by Samsung itself rather than some sort of a third-party seller, having been "professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished" by the tech giant.

That means the Android and iOS-compatible earbuds, which by the way are available in a single Aura Blue paint job, are guaranteed to work flawlessly while looking pretty much as good as new on the outside.

Last but certainly not least, eBay will hook you up with a two-year warranty if you do decide to order Samsung's "certified refurbished" Galaxy Buds+ before they go away entirely or jump back up to a $100 or so price, covering breakdowns and malfunctions just like the manufacturer normally does for all-new products.

That's the main thing setting this hot new deal apart from past refurbished promotions offered by the likes of Best Buy with significantly shorter warranties included. Before pulling the trigger, however, you may want to keep in mind that the Galaxy Buds+ do not support state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, which is basically true for all such products sold at this kind of price (new or refurbished) by a major US retailer.

