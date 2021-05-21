The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are now on sale with two free accessories of your choice

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 21, 2021, 12:15 PM
Commercially released almost two whole months ago at somewhat excessive prices (by the company's own standards), the latest ultra-high-end OnePlus handsets have surprisingly not received a single decent discount in their unlocked variants yet.

Incredibly well-reviewed and featured on our list of the best phones money can buy in 2021, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are at least currently sold by their manufacturers in the US alongside two complimentary accessories of your choice.

That's two freebies for each Snapdragon 888 powerhouse, with the regular-sized 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 model qualifying for a couple of different bumper cases, a 3D tempered glass screen protector, and a pair of OnePlus Buds Z and the gargantuan 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro being eligible for two protective accessories of its own, as well as the same aforementioned true wireless earbuds.

Assuming you'll opt for the affordable Z-branded AirPods alternatives (which you absolutely should) and a OnePlus 9 Karbon Bumper case, for instance, you're looking at saving a grand total of 90 bucks (compared to the two's list prices), which is... not exactly earth-shattering.

But it's obviously better than nothing, as well as (slightly) better than all previous OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals. Besides, the non-Pro handset is most definitely not overpriced, at $729 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery capacity, triple rear-facing cameras, and a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels in tow.

As far as the $1,069 OnePlus 9 Pro is concerned, well, at least you know you're getting your money's worth, with twice the "regular" model's internal storage space on deck, not to mention an extra 4 gigs of memory, a larger and even sharper display, and a fourth imaging sensor slapped on its back.

Clearly, it would be nice to pay less for these bad boys to begin with (and that moment will undoubtedly come sooner or later), but if you want to make your purchase between now and May 31, you'll have to settle for the aforementioned prices and gifts.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$729 Special OnePlus $729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3
$1069 Special OnePlus $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

Hot phones

