The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are now on sale with two free accessories of your choice

But it's obviously better than nothing, as well as (slightly) better than all previous OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals. Besides, the non-Pro handset is most definitely not overpriced, at $729 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery capacity, triple rear-facing cameras, and a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels in tow.





As far as the $1,069 OnePlus 9 Pro is concerned, well, at least you know you're getting your money's worth, with twice the "regular" model's internal storage space on deck, not to mention an extra 4 gigs of memory, a larger and even sharper display, and a fourth imaging sensor slapped on its back.





Clearly, it would be nice to pay less for these bad boys to begin with (and that moment will undoubtedly come sooner or later), but if you want to make your purchase between now and May 31, you'll have to settle for the aforementioned prices and gifts.



