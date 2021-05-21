The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are now on sale with two free accessories of your choice
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredibly well-reviewed and featured on our list of the best phones money can buy in 2021, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are at least currently sold by their manufacturers in the US alongside two complimentary accessories of your choice.
Assuming you'll opt for the affordable Z-branded AirPods alternatives (which you absolutely should) and a OnePlus 9 Karbon Bumper case, for instance, you're looking at saving a grand total of 90 bucks (compared to the two's list prices), which is... not exactly earth-shattering.
As far as the $1,069 OnePlus 9 Pro is concerned, well, at least you know you're getting your money's worth, with twice the "regular" model's internal storage space on deck, not to mention an extra 4 gigs of memory, a larger and even sharper display, and a fourth imaging sensor slapped on its back.