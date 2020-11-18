Early Black Friday deal takes the OnePlus 8T 5G down to an irresistible price at B&H
Meanwhile, something tells us no major US retailer will be able to surpass this amazing $120 discount on the OnePlus 8T 5G itself come Black Friday, so you might end up kicking yourself this holiday season if you choose to skip B&H's incredible 24-hour-only deal today waiting for something better to come along.
Although not compatible with Verizon's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network, the phone can obviously get a low or mid-band 5G signal anywhere in the US while also supporting 4G LTE speeds on Big Red, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
More importantly, the OnePlus 8T 5G comes with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with insane 65W fast charging technology, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras. Granted, the 48MP primary sensor is not on par with the best shooters on the most advanced smartphones out there, but compared to Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max, this bad boy is hundreds of bucks cheaper right now.