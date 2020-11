Early Black Friday deal takes the OnePlus 8T 5G down to an irresistible price at B&H

The unlocked handset is up for grabs for 24 hours only at a measly $629 in both Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver hues, packing a whopping 12 gigs of memory while accommodating no less than 256 gigs of data internally. Even better, B&H also throws in a pair of white OnePlus Buds and an Ultra Mobile 1-month 5GB plan SIM kit at no extra charge, bringing your total savings all the way up to $208.





The OnePlus Buds alone are normally worth $79 by themselves, mind you, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should point out that their manufacturers are currently selling the sleek true wireless earbuds for $59 a pair.





Meanwhile, something tells us no major US retailer will be able to surpass this amazing $120 discount on the OnePlus 8T 5G itself come Black Friday , so you might end up kicking yourself this holiday season if you choose to skip B&H's incredible 24-hour-only deal today waiting for something better to come along.





Although not compatible with Verizon's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network , the phone can obviously get a low or mid-band 5G signal anywhere in the US while also supporting 4G LTE speeds on Big Red, T-Mobile, and AT&T.





More importantly, the OnePlus 8T 5G comes with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with insane 65W fast charging technology, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras. Granted, the 48MP primary sensor is not on par with the best shooters on the most advanced smartphones out there, but compared to Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max , this bad boy is hundreds of bucks cheaper right now.





The 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T may well be the best inexpensive flagship on the market today at its list price of $749, but even though the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is less than a month old stateside , you can already score a massive discount with absolutely no strings attached over at B&H Photo Video.