Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

You literally can't do better than this awesome new OnePlus 8 deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 21, 2021, 2:12 PM
You literally can't do better than this awesome new OnePlus 8 deal
Do you know how we literally just told you a couple of days ago about B&H's seemingly unbeatable OnePlus 8 5G UW deal? Well, a small Verizon-owned carrier is already willing to sell you the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse at an even lower price than $500 with pretty much no strings attached while also throwing in a pair of incredibly valuable freebies if you don't have a problem meeting a few fairly straightforward conditions.

Right off the bat, Visible customers can pay just $449 instead of a $672 regular price for an eye-catching 6.55-inch handset with a fluid 90Hz AMOLED display in tow, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM under the hood paired with a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Like all other phones currently sold by Visible, the deeply discounted OnePlus 8 comes with a complimentary $200 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account for anyone who has an existing number to port in from a different carrier (Verizon included).





On top of that awesome gift, operator-switching customers are eligible for a gratis Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd gen wireless speaker as well. That "ultra-portable" bad boy promises to deliver up to 18 hours of uninterrupted music at "typical listening volumes" on a single charge while supporting Alexa voice assistance out of the box and withstanding both water immersion and dust contact. 

In case you're wondering, the powerful B&O Bluetooth speaker normally costs a whopping $250, which just so happens to be exactly how much the OnePlus 8 currently sets you back at Visible once taking into consideration the value of the aforementioned Prepaid Mastercard freebie.


Basically, you can therefore get the extremely speedy, sharp, long-lasting, and handsome 2020-released handset free of charge, and all you need to do is switch from your current mobile network operator to a brand owned by the nation's largest wireless service provider. Naturally, your OnePlus 8 will run on Verizon's market-leading 4G LTE network, but although Visible advertises a number of its products as 5G-enabled, this particular Snapdragon 865 phone is curiously enough not part of that group.

With or without 5G support, the OnePlus 8 is one heck of a bargain right now, also packing a massive 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities and rocking a versatile triple rear-facing camera system in addition to all the other impressive specifications mentioned above.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$599 OnePlus $500 Amazon $450 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

