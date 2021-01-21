You literally can't do better than this awesome new OnePlus 8 deal





Right off the bat, Visible customers can pay just $449 instead of a $672 regular price for an eye-catching 6.55-inch handset with a fluid 90Hz AMOLED display in tow, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM under the hood paired with a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Like all other phones currently sold by Visible, the deeply discounted OnePlus 8 comes with a complimentary $200 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account for anyone who has an existing number to port in from a different carrier ( Verizon included).













On top of that awesome gift, operator-switching customers are eligible for a gratis Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd gen wireless speaker as well. That "ultra-portable" bad boy promises to deliver up to 18 hours of uninterrupted music at "typical listening volumes" on a single charge while supporting Alexa voice assistance out of the box and withstanding both water immersion and dust contact.





In case you're wondering, the powerful B&O Bluetooth speaker normally costs a whopping $250, which just so happens to be exactly how much the OnePlus 8 currently sets you back at Visible once taking into consideration the value of the aforementioned Prepaid Mastercard freebie.









Basically, you can therefore get the extremely speedy, sharp, long-lasting, and handsome 2020-released handset free of charge, and all you need to do is switch from your current mobile network operator to a brand owned by the nation's largest wireless service provider. Naturally, your OnePlus 8 will run on Verizon's market-leading 4G LTE network, but although Visible advertises a number of its products as 5G-enabled, this particular Snapdragon 865 phone is curiously enough not part of that group.





With or without 5G support, the OnePlus 8 is one heck of a bargain right now, also packing a massive 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities and rocking a versatile triple rear-facing camera system in addition to all the other impressive specifications mentioned above.



