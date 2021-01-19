The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at an unbeatable price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The aptly named OnePlus 8 5G UW edition is normally available for $799.99 directly through the largest wireless service provider in the US, mind you, so being able to purchase the exact same device at $499.99 from B&H Photo Video is truly a privilege.





That undoubtedly explains why the 4G LTE and 5G-enabled phone is already backordered at this very special price, but that shouldn't stop you from actually ordering the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse at the time of this writing for nationwide delivery after an "expected availability" date of January 21.





In addition to supporting some absolutely insane mobile download speeds (in small parts of select major cities only), the OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes with a smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, as well as a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, a large 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, and a respectable 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.





All in all, this bad boy certainly looks like a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE , which typically costs $700 in a 5G UW version with pretty similar specifications.



