The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at an unbeatable price
The aptly named OnePlus 8 5G UW edition is normally available for $799.99 directly through the largest wireless service provider in the US, mind you, so being able to purchase the exact same device at $499.99 from B&H Photo Video is truly a privilege.
In addition to supporting some absolutely insane mobile download speeds (in small parts of select major cities only), the OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes with a smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, as well as a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, a large 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, and a respectable 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.
All in all, this bad boy certainly looks like a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which typically costs $700 in a 5G UW version with pretty similar specifications.