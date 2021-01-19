Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 19, 2021, 5:36 AM
Unlike just a couple of years ago, OnePlus fans have a lot of great options to choose from today, ranging in (recommended) price from as little as $180 to as much as $999. Even better, the impending launch of a new and more expansive than ever high-end smartphone lineup makes it easier and easier to buy one of the company's excellent 2020-released handsets at a significant discount.

Hot on the heels of several killer OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro deals offered by the ambitious and increasingly prolific company itself, the "regular" OnePlus 8 is now on sale at a virtually unbeatable price in an unlocked variant compatible (among others) with Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network.

The aptly named OnePlus 8 5G UW edition is normally available for $799.99 directly through the largest wireless service provider in the US, mind you, so being able to purchase the exact same device at $499.99 from B&H Photo Video is truly a privilege.

That undoubtedly explains why the 4G LTE and 5G-enabled phone is already backordered at this very special price, but that shouldn't stop you from actually ordering the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse at the time of this writing for nationwide delivery after an "expected availability" date of January 21.

In addition to supporting some absolutely insane mobile download speeds (in small parts of select major cities only), the OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes with a smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, as well as a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, a large 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, and a respectable 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.

All in all, this bad boy certainly looks like a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which typically costs $700 in a 5G UW version with pretty similar specifications.

8 UW
OnePlus 8 UW
$500 B&HPhoto $499
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

