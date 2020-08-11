Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Killer new deal arguably makes the OnePlus 7 Pro a better bargain than the Pixel 4a

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 11, 2020, 2:31 AM
Killer new deal arguably makes the OnePlus 7 Pro a better bargain than the Pixel 4a
With the mobile tech world revolving more and more around budget-friendly smartphones, it shouldn't come as a big surprise to see competition essentially heat up by the day in the mid-range sector. 

But as impressive as the Pixel 4a camera might be, especially by sub-$400 standards, you can actually do a lot better as far as the entire Android-powered package is concerned without paying an arm and a leg. No, we're afraid the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord is still not officially headed for US stores, but on the bright side, last year's OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased at a lower than ever price... if you hurry.

As the name suggests, this was an absolute beast when it saw daylight just a little over a year ago, aging like a fine wine while dropping from a $699 list price to a measly $449.99. That's only 100 bucks costlier than a Pixel 4a variant packing a respectable 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage space, and obviously, the deeply discounted OnePlus 7 Pro configuration takes both those numbers all the way up to 8 and 256GB respectively.

In case you're wondering, Woot is selling this bad boy brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged alongside a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty, not to mention that you're looking at unlocked units here compatible with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint.

Available in a single Nebula Blue paint job, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also a definite head-turner, rocking an "all-screen" design with virtually no bezels, as well as a motorized pop-up selfie camera and a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Under the hood, the handset hides a Snapdragon 855 processor that's undoubtedly faster than both the 730 silicon powering Google's Pixel 4a and the Snapdragon 765 SoC inside the likes of the 5G-capable OnePlus Nord or LG Velvet.

That being said, the OnePlus 7 Pro does not come with 5G support, but its phenomenal spec sheet also includes a fairly generous 4,000mAh battery, blazing fast charging technology, versatile 48 + 8 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a modern in-display fingerprint sensor. That's the stuff that budget-conscious dreams are made of.

Related phones

7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
$690 OnePlus 7 Pro on
$750 OnePlus 7 Pro on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

