OnePlus 13R is one step closer to release, new benchmark listing confirms chipset

OnePlus
OnePlus Ace 5
OnePlus Ace 5 aka OnePlus 13R | Image credits: Digital Chat Station
The 13 and 13R are some of the most anticipated OnePlus phones of the early 2025. While the OnePlus 13 has already been introduced in China early this month, the OnePlus 13R won’t be unveiled until 2025.

But that doesn’t mean that we don’t know anything about the unannounced OnePlus 13R. In fact, the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), which means part of its hardware configuration is no longer a secret.

First off, the OnePlus 13R is supposed to be a slightly downgraded version of the OnePlus 13, so it’s no surprise that the phone will use the same chipset as the OnePlus 12, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

As many of you probably know already, the OnePlus 13 made its debut in China with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside. In addition to the powerful processor, the OnePlus 13R also features 12 GB of RAM, but it’s safe to assume that OnePlus will launch multiple variants with different amounts of RAM and storage.

Also, the listing on Geekbench confirms the OnePlus 13R runs OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15. Considering that OnePlus has already rolled out OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus 12R not long ago, this doesn’t come as a surprise at all.

OnePlus 13R is one step closer to release, new benchmark listing confirms chipset
OnePlus 13R benchmark listing | Image credits: Geekbench via MySmartPrice

To sum it all up, the Geekbench listing suggests that the OnePlus 13R will use the same hardware as the OnePlus 12, but it might pack some small upgrades like better camera and battery, as well as a different display.

OnePlus 13R is expected to be introduced alongside the global version of OnePlus 13 sometime in early 2025. The former will be a cheaper version of the company’s true flagship, the OnePlus 13.

Until then, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, which will be exclusively available in China. The vanilla Ace 5 is expected to be globally re-branded as the OnePlus 13R, so it’s probably worth keeping our eyes peeled for any official information about the Ace 5 that OnePlus will reveal in the coming weeks.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

