OnePlus 12R starts receiving Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update
After updating the OnePlus 12 to Android 15 last week, the Chinese handset maker announced today that the OnePlus 12R will also receive the update.
Before we go into details, it’s worth mentioning that the update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 12R units in the IN/EU/GLO regions. OnePlus confirmed that customers in North America will receive the OxygenOS 15 update starting next week, so there’s not a lot of waiting involved.
That said, here are the most important changes included in this major OxygenOS 15 update, which is based on Android 15:
Animations
- A state-of-the-art system graphics engine now powers superior rendering and animation performance, driven by an advanced parallel processing that ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when multitasking or running resource-intensive applications.
- Parallel processing extends to elements like widgets, components, and folders, providing seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.
- System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.
Visual effects
- The Home screen features a refreshed design with newly crafted icons, achieving a balanced look with enhanced proportions and vibrant colors for sharper, fuller visuals.
- Numerous system function icons have been updated to improve visual uniformity, creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout the system.
- The rounded corner design has also been refined to ensure uniformity, with smooth, continuous curvature applied across all elements.
OnePlus OneTake
- The new flux themes offer a broad selection of high-quality options, enabling customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a uniquely personalized experience.
- Extensive customization features are available for the Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. Both flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. The Lock screen supports clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and additional elements are available for the Home screen.
- Flux themes provide fluid and seamless transition animations across Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for enhanced visual consistency.
Photo editing
- The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.
- The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos.
Battery & charging
- The new "Charging limit" feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.
- The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.
More
- Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.
- The new Home screen clock widget offers customizable resizing for added flexibility.
- The classic easter egg is added in the Calculator and will pop up when you input "1+=", embodying OnePlus's enduring "Never Settle" philosophy.
- New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with the signature OnePlus style.
- Exclusive app icon designed for OxygenOS are added, offering a fresh visual experience.
- A new Two-Tone theme color allows Quick Settings and the Settings app icon to be displayed in "Black," highlighting OxygenOS's iconic design.
- Enhanced Notes widgets offer improved aesthetics and functionality.
- The multitasking experience is optimized, automatically directing you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for smoother app switching.
- Drawer mode has also been refined to preserve your Home screen app layout upon first use.
Obviously, this is a staged rollout, so not everyone will receive the update at the same time, even if they live in the regions mentioned above (IN/EU/GLO). If you live in India and would like to submit bugs, you can do so by simply opening the Google Dialer and typing *#800#. Those who live in other regions and wish to provide their feedback can do so directly in the announcement thread.
Last but not least, if you update to OxygenOS 15 and don’t find it better than what your phone previously ran, you can follow OnePlus’ rollback guide to downgrade to a previous version of the software. But keep in mind that this only works for the IN/EU/GLO versions.
