The OnePlus 13R bang-for-buck champion is even more affordable than usual

OnePlus 13R





This bad boy normally costs a reasonable $599.99, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can spend $100 less than usual at Best Buy without jumping through any hoops. That discount is not completely unprecedented , mind you, but it's unbeaten and unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options Buy at BestBuy Gift OnePlus 13R $549 99 $599 99 $50 off (8%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus





In contrast, the handset's manufacturer currently sells the 6.78-inch giant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and 12GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space at $549.99 instead of the aforementioned $599.99 list price with a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case also included, which is a pretty decent deal too.





As highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus 13R review a little while ago, the overall system performance, screen quality, battery life, and charging speeds of this thing are pretty much unrivaled in its price bracket. And that was true for $599.99, let alone $499.99.





Perhaps most impressively, you're looking at a product here that's just as affordable as the Google Pixel 9a "mid-ranger" at the time of this writing. And there's (almost) nothing mid-range about the OnePlus 13R spec sheet, which includes incredible stuff like a 6,000mAh battery and 80W charging support in addition to a stunning AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness and... a not-so-phenomenal 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system.




