The OnePlus 13R bang-for-buck champion is even more affordable than usual
At $499.99 with no strings attached, this is probably the best budget 5G phone available in the US today.
Can't afford the OnePlus 13 super-flagship even at a hefty $150 discount with no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation required? Then why not opt for the slightly humbler and significantly cheaper OnePlus 13R powerhouse?
This bad boy normally costs a reasonable $599.99, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can spend $100 less than usual at Best Buy without jumping through any hoops. That discount is not completely unprecedented, mind you, but it's unbeaten and unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.
In contrast, the handset's manufacturer currently sells the 6.78-inch giant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and 12GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space at $549.99 instead of the aforementioned $599.99 list price with a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case also included, which is a pretty decent deal too.
As highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus 13R review a little while ago, the overall system performance, screen quality, battery life, and charging speeds of this thing are pretty much unrivaled in its price bracket. And that was true for $599.99, let alone $499.99.
At five Benjamins with no strings attached, the 13R is cheaper right now than devices as diverse as Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE, not to mention the likes of the "regular" Galaxy S25 or the compact Pixel 9 Pro.
Perhaps most impressively, you're looking at a product here that's just as affordable as the Google Pixel 9a "mid-ranger" at the time of this writing. And there's (almost) nothing mid-range about the OnePlus 13R spec sheet, which includes incredible stuff like a 6,000mAh battery and 80W charging support in addition to a stunning AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness and... a not-so-phenomenal 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system.
The best Android phone in the world? Certainly not. The greatest budget 5G phone available in the US today? Probably.
