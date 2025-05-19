Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The OnePlus 13R bang-for-buck champion is even more affordable than usual

At $499.99 with no strings attached, this is probably the best budget 5G phone available in the US today.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 13R
Can't afford the OnePlus 13 super-flagship even at a hefty $150 discount with no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation required? Then why not opt for the slightly humbler and significantly cheaper OnePlus 13R powerhouse?

This bad boy normally costs a reasonable $599.99, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can spend $100 less than usual at Best Buy without jumping through any hoops. That discount is not completely unprecedented, mind you, but it's unbeaten and unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 13R

$549 99
$599 99
$50 off (8%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

In contrast, the handset's manufacturer currently sells the 6.78-inch giant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and 12GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space at $549.99 instead of the aforementioned $599.99 list price with a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case also included, which is a pretty decent deal too.

As highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus 13R review a little while ago, the overall system performance, screen quality, battery life, and charging speeds of this thing are pretty much unrivaled in its price bracket. And that was true for $599.99, let alone $499.99. 

At five Benjamins with no strings attached, the 13R is cheaper right now than devices as diverse as Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE, not to mention the likes of the "regular" Galaxy S25 or the compact Pixel 9 Pro.

Perhaps most impressively, you're looking at a product here that's just as affordable as the Google Pixel 9a "mid-ranger" at the time of this writing. And there's (almost) nothing mid-range about the OnePlus 13R spec sheet, which includes incredible stuff like a 6,000mAh battery and 80W charging support in addition to a stunning AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness and... a not-so-phenomenal 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system.

The best Android phone in the world? Certainly not. The greatest budget 5G phone available in the US today? Probably. 
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation

Latest News

OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s
OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s
iPhone users in Europe may soon be able to ditch Siri for other smart assistants
iPhone users in Europe may soon be able to ditch Siri for other smart assistants
OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release
OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release
The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why
This telco serves 5G slices for all customers. Your turn, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T!
This telco serves 5G slices for all customers. Your turn, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless