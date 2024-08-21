Get your OnePlus 12R beast with 16GB RAM for $150 off with this trade-in deal
Looking for an upgrade on your current Android phone situation but don't want to spend over $450? We got your back! The OnePlus Store offers the mid-range OnePlus 12R beast with huge 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $150 off its usual price.
This particular configuration usually retails for $599.99, so the $150 price cut is more than welcome. It's also one of the best promos we've seen for the phone. However, you do have to provide a trade-in to get it. Before trade-ins, you can only save $50, but sparing any phone in any condition adds an extra $100 off, bringing the mid-range device to $449.99.
While it lacks a dedicated zoom sensor, this fella still snaps pretty good-looking photos for its price range. You get natural colors, sharp details, and great low-light performance from the triple camera on the rear, which features a 50MP primary unit.
Remarkable as this deal may be, the OnePlus 12R isn't the only magnificent mid-range option you can now get at discounted prices.
The Galaxy S23 FE is one of the main OnePlus 12R rivals. Just like the OnePlus option, this fella now comes at discounted prices, as Amazon sells the ~$600 phone at a $100 discount.
The Galaxy S23 FE may have a smaller battery and a slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but it also has some advantages. For starters, the Samsung handset is more compact, measuring 6.4 inches. It also sports a dedicated 8MP telephoto camera, allowing you to snap clear and sharp zoom photos.
Then you have the longer software support. The Galaxy S23 FE promises four OS upgrades and five years of security patches, while the OnePlus 12R gets three major OS updates, plus an extra year of security support.
You can find other differences between these two in our OnePlus 12R vs Galaxy S23 FE review. But know this: both options provide good value for money, especially with their current discounts.
The OnePlus 12R is rightfully placed among the best mid-range phones for this year. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. But that's not all. You also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which delivers top-notch performance, especially with the 16GB RAM on deck.
Let's not overlook the massive 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging capabilities. You can expect the OnePlus 12R to last you more than a day or even two days with moderate use.
The Samsung alternative you should consider
