Get your OnePlus 12R beast with 16GB RAM for $150 off with this trade-in deal

The Galaxy S23 FE is $100 off at Amazon

If you're looking for a more compact smartphone or want a dedicated telephoto cames, the Galaxy S23 FE should be on your radar. This fella is slightly more expensive than a discounted OnePlus 12R, as Amazon offers it for $100 off its MSRP. Still, the device packs a punch at its current ~$500 price tag, so check it out.