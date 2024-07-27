The mid-range OnePlus 12R still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This year's Prime Day phone deals gave OnePlus fans massive savings on some of the best devices from the brand. Take the 256GB OnePlus 12R, for example. This puppy got $150 cheaper for Prime members during the 48-hour shopping craze. And what now? This incredible phone is still in the spotlight on Amazon, though with 128GB of storage.
What if you still want the 256GB version? Well, you can get one for as much as $170 off! To do it, head to the official store and prepare something to trade in. It doesn't have to be a specific phone or one in impeccable condition. In fact, you get a $100 trade-in discount on any phone trade-in in any condition! Before trade-ins, the OnePlus Store lets you save $70 on one of the best mid-range phones.
Aside from that, it's much more powerful than one of its main rivals, the Pixel 8a. While the Google phone features a newer chipset, the Tensor G3 is nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the OnePlus 12R.
Another area where this puppy beats the mid-range Pixel 8a is low-light camera performance. It features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro unit on its rear, and a 16MP selfie sensor.
Last but surely not least, this fella features a massive 5,500mAh battery with ultra-fast 100W wired charging speeds. So, as you can see, it's worth every penny, even at its regular price (in both storage variants). Still, the OnePlus phone seems much hotter at $100 (or even $170) off its list price. If you missed the Prime Day deal on the OnePlus 12R, you can still score a bargain on this incredible device.
Now, saving big on the larger storage model seems undeniably more attractive. But since the $150 Prime Day price cut is gone and over, we believe grabbing the 128GB model (MSRP ~$500) for $100 off its list price seems equally attractive. This saves you 20% on the device, giving you even more value for your money.
What if you still want the 256GB version? Well, you can get one for as much as $170 off! To do it, head to the official store and prepare something to trade in. It doesn't have to be a specific phone or one in impeccable condition. In fact, you get a $100 trade-in discount on any phone trade-in in any condition! Before trade-ins, the OnePlus Store lets you save $70 on one of the best mid-range phones.
This handsome fella fascinates on every front! It sports a fantastic 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, which is a joy to look at.
Aside from that, it's much more powerful than one of its main rivals, the Pixel 8a. While the Google phone features a newer chipset, the Tensor G3 is nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the OnePlus 12R.
Another area where this puppy beats the mid-range Pixel 8a is low-light camera performance. It features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro unit on its rear, and a 16MP selfie sensor.
Generally, the OnePlus phone's primary camera captures more detail in insufficient light settings. Find out more about how it compares to the Pixel 8a on the camera front in our OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8a review.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Jul, 2024The mid-range OnePlus 12R still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
26 Jul, 2024The OnePlus 12 super-flagship is on sale at outstanding discounts of up to $200 once again
16 Jul, 2024Amazon makes the OnePlus 12 super-flagship more affordable than ever with $200 Prime Day discount
18 Jun, 2024The superior OnePlus 12 is $200 off with this fantastic trade-in deal at the official store
03 Jun, 2024It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: