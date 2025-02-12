The mid-range OnePlus 12R is $100 off yet again, this time on Best Buy
Don't want to pay full price for your next flagship-grade mid-ranger by OnePlus? The OnePlus 12R is one top alternative. True, this Android phone isn't quite as impressive as the newer OnePlus 13R, but it's surely exciting at $100 off its usual price. The bargain is live at Best Buy, where you can save on both storage configurations.
In other words, the 8/128GB variant can be yours for $399.99 instead of $499.99, while the $599.99 16/256GB model has dropped to $499.99. As usual, the seller allows trade-ins for even higher savings. By the way, the same promo is live at the OnePlus Store but only on the larger storage configuration.
As for the rear camera, you get three sensors housed within the circular camera island: a 50 MP main unit, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. The primary camera captures lovely photos with realistic colors, lots of detail, and respectable dynamics. The ultra-wide sensor also performs admirably, offering the same natural colors as the main. On the front side, you have a 16 MP selfie camera.
If you think the OnePlus 12R is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's a great time to purchase one. Grab the 128GB or 256GB variant and enjoy your $100 of savings with Best Buy's bargain.
Offering Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and plenty of screen real estate with the 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, this Android phone is remarkable on (almost) all fronts. As we noted in our OnePlus 12R review, the display is one of the device's best aspects — and it gets quite bright, too!
Unlike most Samsung phones nowadays, the OnePlus 12R doesn't offer years and years of support. You can enjoy its reliability until 2028, while Android upgrades are set to end after Android 17. On the bright side, this device enjoys pretty fast wired charging speeds of 80W.
