The mid-range OnePlus 12R is $100 off yet again, this time on Best Buy

Don't want to pay full price for your next flagship-grade mid-ranger by OnePlus? The OnePlus 12R is one top alternative. True, this Android phone isn't quite as impressive as the newer OnePlus 13R, but it's surely exciting at $100 off its usual price. The bargain is live at Best Buy, where you can save on both storage configurations.

OnePlus 12R: Save $100 at Best Buy

$399 99
$499 99
$100 off (20%)
The OnePlus 12R with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is $100 off at Best Buy right now. While we've seen the promo at other times, it's currently available only on Best Buy, making it more attractive.
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 12R (256GB): Save $100 at Best Buy

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
For those of you who want more RAM and onboard storage, the 16/256GB OnePlus 12R will undoubtedly be the better pick. This one is $100 off at Best Buy as well, offering more value for money.
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 12R (256GB): Save $100 at OnePlus

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
Alternatively, you can get the OnePlus 12R at the official store. Over here, the 16/256GB model is $100 off, and you can score extra savings with eligible trade-ins.
Buy at OnePlus

In other words, the 8/128GB variant can be yours for $399.99 instead of $499.99, while the $599.99 16/256GB model has dropped to $499.99. As usual, the seller allows trade-ins for even higher savings. By the way, the same promo is live at the OnePlus Store but only on the larger storage configuration.

Offering Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and plenty of screen real estate with the 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, this Android phone is remarkable on (almost) all fronts. As we noted in our OnePlus 12R review, the display is one of the device's best aspects — and it gets quite bright, too!

As for the rear camera, you get three sensors housed within the circular camera island: a 50 MP main unit, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. The primary camera captures lovely photos with realistic colors, lots of detail, and respectable dynamics. The ultra-wide sensor also performs admirably, offering the same natural colors as the main. On the front side, you have a 16 MP selfie camera.

Unlike most Samsung phones nowadays, the OnePlus 12R doesn't offer years and years of support. You can enjoy its reliability until 2028, while Android upgrades are set to end after Android 17. On the bright side, this device enjoys pretty fast wired charging speeds of 80W.

If you think the OnePlus 12R is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's a great time to purchase one. Grab the 128GB or 256GB variant and enjoy your $100 of savings with Best Buy's bargain.
