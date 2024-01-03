The huge OnePlus 12R battery and super-advanced screen are now officially confirmed

OnePlus 12













That's right, the hot new state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 "only" comes with a 5,400mAh cell under its hood, and there's a very good chance the 12R will also sport a slightly more energy-efficient screen than its "cousin." That's the other big feature officially confirmed today, although the size and resolution of the OnePlus 12R's "4th Generation LTPO" display are not technically etched in stone just yet.





But all (unofficial) signs seem to point in the direction of 6.78 inches and around 2770 x 1240 pixels, which are definitely big numbers albeit slightly smaller than what the OnePlus 12 has going for it. That's actually good from both a battery life and affordability perspective, and with the OnePlus 12R also guaranteed to provide Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and 100W charging support, we're clearly looking at a heavyweight value champion here.





Compared to its ever-so-slightly bigger and costlier brother, the 12R is expected to cut some big corners in the camera department with a triple rear-facing shooter system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors. But as long as it's priced competitively enough in Asia, Europe, and yes, the US , we're sure you'll find it pretty easy to live with that compromise.