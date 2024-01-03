The huge OnePlus 12R battery and super-advanced screen are now officially confirmed
Is the Galaxy S24 the most exciting and technologically advanced family of smartphones officially scheduled for a global announcement this month now? Probably, but the dynamic duo consisting of the super-premium OnePlus 12 and the slightly lower-end and presumably lower-cost OnePlus 12R might be a close second, threatening to divert quite a bit of attention away from Samsung's fast-approaching big day.
Of course, these bad boys are even less mysterious than the thoroughly leaked S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, with the "regular" OnePlus 12 already formally unveiled in China last month and the 12R set to receive the same exclusive domestic launch treatment tomorrow under the Ace 3 name.
Until then, OnePlus keeps OnePlus-ing, revealing another two key selling points that haven't exactly been the world's best-kept secrets. According to the company's own official website, the 12R packs a gigantic 5,500mAh battery designed to "push the boundaries of power" and eclipse even the autonomy of the OnePlus 12 between (blazing fast) charging sessions.
That's right, the hot new state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 "only" comes with a 5,400mAh cell under its hood, and there's a very good chance the 12R will also sport a slightly more energy-efficient screen than its "cousin." That's the other big feature officially confirmed today, although the size and resolution of the OnePlus 12R's "4th Generation LTPO" display are not technically etched in stone just yet.
But all (unofficial) signs seem to point in the direction of 6.78 inches and around 2770 x 1240 pixels, which are definitely big numbers albeit slightly smaller than what the OnePlus 12 has going for it. That's actually good from both a battery life and affordability perspective, and with the OnePlus 12R also guaranteed to provide Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and 100W charging support, we're clearly looking at a heavyweight value champion here.
Compared to its ever-so-slightly bigger and costlier brother, the 12R is expected to cut some big corners in the camera department with a triple rear-facing shooter system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors. But as long as it's priced competitively enough in Asia, Europe, and yes, the US, we're sure you'll find it pretty easy to live with that compromise.
