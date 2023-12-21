The OnePlus 12R is coming to the US after all
The last time we got the chance to chat about the OnePlus 12R – the OnePlus 12’s very capable and affordable flagship-like killer-specs cousin – it was tipped that the phone would reach Europe. Uplifting news, given that the “R” models (like the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus 10R, and the OnePlus 9R) were reserved for Asian markets.
The information comes from none other than co-founder and CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau, who’s taking the time to engage in a “Fireside Chat” video conversation with other OnePlus core members (via 9to5Google). Aside from discussing OnePlus’ history from the past 10 years, the group teased what’s coming in 2024.
Based on leaks so far, we can expect a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s so far described as flat-ish and bringing 1.5K resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While we’re on the exterior, users could expect to see stylish screen bezels (not razor-thin, but all in all decent and elegant), a center hole punch on the front, a handy alert slider on one side, a volume rocker on the other, and a nicely put together camera island on the back.
Also, it’s pretty safe to say that the OnePlus 12R will be sporting the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (as the non-R OnePlus 11 did). This is a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s to be found on the OnePlus 12, but certainly, it’s a big leap ahead of the performance of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that powered the OnePlus 11R.
The battery on the OnePlus 12R is also expected to be impressive with a 5,500mAh capacity and 100W charging capabilities.
The latest OnePlus 12R leak (from a few weeks back) is all about the camera setup. The OnePlus 12R doesn’t seem to let photography fans down with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor for its main camera, an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) capabilities. This feature is a must these days and helps quite a lot in getting pin-sharp images even on the move.
If you’re so far impressed with the OnePlus 12R, there’s no need to start saving big money, as the budget-friendly beast is expected to be released at a price point somewhere around $500. Good luck trying to find the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 13 Pro Max at that price…
The release of the OnePlus 12R will most likely happen alongside the US release of the OnePlus 12 in the US on January 23, 2024.
Now, it gets even better – there’s an official confirmation that the OnePlus 12R will reach the US.
Who says so?
The information comes from none other than co-founder and CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau, who’s taking the time to engage in a “Fireside Chat” video conversation with other OnePlus core members (via 9to5Google). Aside from discussing OnePlus’ history from the past 10 years, the group teased what’s coming in 2024.
In addition to India, this time we will launch the OnePlus 12R in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world as well. Regardless of where people reside, they will have the opportunity to experience the OnePlus R Series. So the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will soon be available globally.
Sounds great, as does the OnePlus 12R specification sheet. Let’s see what 2024’s “R” phone from OnePlus will bring to the table. Spoiler alert: a lot.
Flat-ish screen for flagship-ish experience, and more
Based on leaks so far, we can expect a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s so far described as flat-ish and bringing 1.5K resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While we’re on the exterior, users could expect to see stylish screen bezels (not razor-thin, but all in all decent and elegant), a center hole punch on the front, a handy alert slider on one side, a volume rocker on the other, and a nicely put together camera island on the back.
Also, it’s pretty safe to say that the OnePlus 12R will be sporting the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (as the non-R OnePlus 11 did). This is a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s to be found on the OnePlus 12, but certainly, it’s a big leap ahead of the performance of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that powered the OnePlus 11R.
The battery on the OnePlus 12R is also expected to be impressive with a 5,500mAh capacity and 100W charging capabilities.
Let’s talk about photography
The latest OnePlus 12R leak (from a few weeks back) is all about the camera setup. The OnePlus 12R doesn’t seem to let photography fans down with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor for its main camera, an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) capabilities. This feature is a must these days and helps quite a lot in getting pin-sharp images even on the move.
There’s a wide-angle camera, of course: it will probably feature an 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 112° field-of-view. The third (and final) lens on the back will most likely be a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture that provides 2x optical zoom. 4K 60fps video recording capabilities are expected out of the OnePlus 12R.
I didn’t hear anything about the price, though
If you’re so far impressed with the OnePlus 12R, there’s no need to start saving big money, as the budget-friendly beast is expected to be released at a price point somewhere around $500. Good luck trying to find the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 13 Pro Max at that price…
The release of the OnePlus 12R will most likely happen alongside the US release of the OnePlus 12 in the US on January 23, 2024.
Things that are NOT allowed: