OnePlus Ace 3, aka OnePlus 12R, display specs confirmed ahead of launch
As the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 approaches, more of its specifications are being confirmed. The smartphone is scheduled to make its debut in China on January 4, followed by a global launch on January 23 as the OnePlus 12R. Recently, the full OnePlus 12R specs were leaked, but the display specs remained a mystery. Now, OnePlus has shed more light on the upcoming smartphone's display.
The OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R) will also incorporate the company's self-developed Bright Eyes Eye Protection technology. This technology monitors the user's eye health and automatically adjusts the display's brightness and color temperature to reduce visual fatigue and filter out harmful blue light.
Basically, OnePlus Ace 3, aka OnePlus 12R, inherits the OnePlus 12 display with one exception–the display resolution. Unlike the OnePlus 12’s 2K resolution, the OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R), as said above, will have a 1.5K resolution.
RAM configurations are rumored to include 12GB and 16GB, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The device is expected to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box.
With the OnePlus Ace 3's official launch just around the corner, we eagerly await the official unveiling of all the device's specifications. Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus is also expected to release its latest OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds. Stay tuned for more updates!
According to OnePlus' Weibo page (via MySmartPrice), the OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R) will feature a 1.5K resolution OLED display manufactured by BOE. The display boasts a dazzling 4500 nits of peak brightness and an industry-leading 8T LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) circuit design, which optimizes power consumption while maintaining exceptional display performance.
The OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R) will also incorporate the company's self-developed Bright Eyes Eye Protection technology. This technology monitors the user's eye health and automatically adjusts the display's brightness and color temperature to reduce visual fatigue and filter out harmful blue light.
Image Credit–OnePlus
Basically, OnePlus Ace 3, aka OnePlus 12R, inherits the OnePlus 12 display with one exception–the display resolution. Unlike the OnePlus 12’s 2K resolution, the OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R), as said above, will have a 1.5K resolution.
Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 3 is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a slightly older processor than the latest offering from Qualcomm. This compromise is likely made to help keep the device's price lower than the flagship OnePlus 12.
RAM configurations are rumored to include 12GB and 16GB, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The device is expected to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box.
With the OnePlus Ace 3's official launch just around the corner, we eagerly await the official unveiling of all the device's specifications. Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus is also expected to release its latest OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds. Stay tuned for more updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: