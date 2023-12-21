The full and (likely) definitive OnePlus 12R specs are here, and they're pretty amazing





What's not (technically) etched in stone at the moment is, well, anything about that slightly lower-end Android powerhouse, which hasn't been unveiled in China just yet as its more premium brother . But according to one Twitter X leaker who always seems to know a lot of stuff about unannounced OnePlus products, that's going to happen very soon.





Specifically, on January 4, and in the meantime, we can feast our eyes on a truly spectacular and almost certainly 100 percent accurate OnePlus 12R spec sheet. The most remarkable detail revealed by Max Jambor today is undoubtedly a gargantuan 5,500mAh battery, which was Specifically, on January 4, and in the meantime, we can feast our eyes on a truly spectacular and almost certainly 100 percent accurate OnePlus 12R spec sheet. The most remarkable detail revealed by Max Jambor today is undoubtedly a gargantuan 5,500mAh battery, which was actually rumored before ... along with nearly everything else on the renewed list of this bad boy's decidedly high-end features.





It's definitely nice to get corroboration of something not many smartphones can offer nowadays, with that cell capacity even exceeding the 5,400mAh juice of the "regular" OnePlus 12 . On top of that mind-blowing figure, the 12R is expected to borrow the blazing fast 100W SuperVOOC wired charging technology from its sibling... without also supporting wireless charging (at any speed).









One detail rumored a while ago that doesn't look like it will pan out in the end is a 32MP telephoto sensor. Instead of that, you'll have to settle for a completely unremarkable 2MP macro lens next to a 50MP primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter on the back of the OnePlus 12R.





That's probably a compromise that needed to be made in order to create a truly significant price gap between this model, which is also tipped to "settle" for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power.



