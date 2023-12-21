The full and (likely) definitive OnePlus 12R specs are here, and they're pretty amazing
Just in case you needed one more reason to be excited about next month's big OnePlus 12 global launch, it is now officially confirmed that the similarly impressive but presumably significantly cheaper OnePlus 12R will also be released stateside following the same announcement event.
What's not (technically) etched in stone at the moment is, well, anything about that slightly lower-end Android powerhouse, which hasn't been unveiled in China just yet as its more premium brother. But according to one Twitter X leaker who always seems to know a lot of stuff about unannounced OnePlus products, that's going to happen very soon.
Specifically, on January 4, and in the meantime, we can feast our eyes on a truly spectacular and almost certainly 100 percent accurate OnePlus 12R spec sheet. The most remarkable detail revealed by Max Jambor today is undoubtedly a gargantuan 5,500mAh battery, which was actually rumored before... along with nearly everything else on the renewed list of this bad boy's decidedly high-end features.
It's definitely nice to get corroboration of something not many smartphones can offer nowadays, with that cell capacity even exceeding the 5,400mAh juice of the "regular" OnePlus 12. On top of that mind-blowing figure, the 12R is expected to borrow the blazing fast 100W SuperVOOC wired charging technology from its sibling... without also supporting wireless charging (at any speed).
This high-quality OnePlus 12R render was leaked many months ago and is likely to prove pretty much entirely accurate.
One detail rumored a while ago that doesn't look like it will pan out in the end is a 32MP telephoto sensor. Instead of that, you'll have to settle for a completely unremarkable 2MP macro lens next to a 50MP primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter on the back of the OnePlus 12R.
That's probably a compromise that needed to be made in order to create a truly significant price gap between this model, which is also tipped to "settle" for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power.
It remains to be seen exactly how low OnePlus will be able to go with a gorgeous 6.78-inch ProXDR display supporting 120Hz refresh rate capabilities also in tow and 128 and 256GB storage space paired with 8 and 16GB RAM respectively.
