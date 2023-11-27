This is when the not-so-mysterious OnePlus 12 will probably have its global launch event





Pretty much everywhere else, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse was always expected to go official at some point in early 2024, and now we have what sure looks like a legit specific global launch date.









Of course, we could be looking at a placeholder date here or one subject to change further down the line for one reason or another, but for the time being, it seems a lot more plausible that OnePlus will simply take the wraps off its big Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rival on January 24, 2024 and perhaps put it up for pre-orders around the world immediately ahead of a shipment start a little later.









The OnePlus 12 is far from the mobile industry's best-kept secret, mind you, starring in not just a bunch of promotional pictures earlier today, but an introductory video as well. This runs for around 80 seconds and showcases the unreleased phone in all its glory for a few moments, confirming (yet again) its decidedly eye-catching "nature-inspired" green colorway and marble-like finish.





While there are no specs or features mentioned or in any way alluded to in this artsy clip, we already know pretty much for certain that OnePlus plans to put a massive 5,400mAh battery with insanely fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities inside of this bad boy alongside the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and up to 24 gigs of RAM.





That large and protruding triple rear-facing camera system, meanwhile, should combine a couple of different 50MP sensors with a 64MP periscope telephoto shooter, and last but definitely not least, the jumbo-sized 6.7 or 6.8-inch display is virtually guaranteed to set a new (mainstream) world brightness record ... until the Galaxy S24 Ultra enters the arena . Still not that excited about the OnePlus 12? We're no doctors, but you may well be dead inside.