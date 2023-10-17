OnePlus 12 will reportedly carry the brightest smartphone screen in the U.S.

The Pixel 8 Pro 's "Super Actua" display has fixed another pain point that Pixel users had with previous models. The 6.7-inch screen is currently the brightest in the U.S. with a maximum reading of 2,400 nits. Not only is that brighter than the 1,750 peak nits available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra , but it also tops the 2,000 nit maximum available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Outside of the states, there are other phones that are brighter such as the Oppo Find X6 with its 2,600 maximum nit panel.





Galaxy S24 models will be using a display that shares the same features except for the resolution. Thus, all three phones will sport a display with LTPO allowing the refresh rate to vary depending on the content shown on the screen. This way, battery life can be saved. All three will have an M13 OLED display making them thinner with improved visual performance, and feature a brightness of 2500 nits topping the Pixel 8 Pro .









Perhaps not surprising considering that OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands owned by China's BBK Electronics along with Oppo, Vivo., and Realme, the display on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be even brighter than the screen on the Galaxy S24 line with peak brightness of 2600 nits. That matches the aforementioned 2600 nits delivered by the display on the Oppo Find X6. The Oppo brand is also owned by BBK Electronics.





Galaxy S24 line might be introduced in January and released sometime during the same month. In case you were wondering, a nit is equivalent to one candela per square meter or the light emitted by one candle per square meter. It is often used as the unit of measurement when comparing how bright a phone screen is. Tipster Digital Chat Station posted about the OnePlus 12's 2,600 nits peak brightness on Chinese social media site Weibo. The OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China first before being announced in other markets sometime before the end of this year. Themight be introduced in January and released sometime during the same month. In case you were wondering, a nit is equivalent to one candela per square meter or the light emitted by one candle per square meter. It is often used as the unit of measurement when comparing how bright a phone screen is.





The OnePlus 12's curved display, made by BOE, will measure 6.82 inches according to Digital Chat Station and carry a 1440 x 3168 QHD+ resolution. It will feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to LTPO. The top configuration of the phone is said to be 24GB of RAM with 1TB of storage. Color options are rumored to be black, white, and green.

